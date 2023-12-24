The evolution of the Los Angeles Clippers

After a six game losing streak in November, it seemed that the play-offs may have been in doubt for the Clippers.

However, a recent 8 game winning streak in the league has left fans with some optimism for the future of this inform side.

How have they improved?

It has taken time for the team to adjust with many changes including the introduction of ten time NBA all-star James Harden.

Harden averages 17.2 points per game on a 46.8 field goal percentage for the Clippers and has contributed well defensively.

Whilst Harden is known mostly for his shooting and attacking play, he has the most steals plus blocks for the team since his arrival.

The 34-year-old scored a season high 35 points against the Indiana Pacers in only 28 minutes and has demonstrated his great playmaking skills.

Kawhi Leonard has also flourished this season scoring 24.4 points per game with an incredible field goal percentage of 52.1.

Leonard has missed the previous two games against the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder which the Clippers lost.

This demonstrates the importance of having the forward on the court to win games.

The Clippers maintain the ball well and boast the 6th most steals in the league averaging just over eight per game.

Paul George plays a huge part in this with the fourth highest amount of steals in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook has found a new role playing less minutes which has benefited the team and allowed other players to shine.

He also adds more support to the players coming off the bench which helps strengthen the team throughout the game.

Ivica Zubac has proven to be an efficient scorer with the fourth best field goal percentage in the league.

The Croatian averages just over nine rebounds per game and dominates in the paint due to his strength and size.

What next?

Since the Clippers’ eight league game win streak, they have lost their previous two games.

However, with the hopeful return of Leonard, Tyronn Lue’s side could bounce back and repeat the great run they had earlier this month.