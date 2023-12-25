Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks of December 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Milwaukee Bucks lineup
The last Milwaukee Bucks quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton.
Latest New York Knicks lineup
The last quintet of the New York Knicks:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Damian Lillard (#0) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks had a good start to the regular season, with 22 games won and 7 lost, they established themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs in the first round of the tournament, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 21 against the Orlando Magic, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 118 to 114 at the Fiserv Forum and thus the Milwaukee Bucks achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who this season has managed to average 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to making assists. Last season he had a good tournament. He started this season well by averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York Knicks started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 16 games won and 12 lost, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the semifinals of the playoffs against the Miami Heat, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the east. Their last game was on December 20 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the New York Knicks won 121-102 at the Barclays Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Madison Square Garden will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of New York, Manhattan. Since February 11, 1968, it has been the home of the New York Knicks, it has a capacity of 19,812 spectators and its construction cost 123 million dollars.