Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers of December 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Boston Celtics lineup
The last Boston Celtics quintet:
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season is his sixth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Kristaps Porzingis (#8) who this season has managed to average 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) will be key in making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics had a good start to the regular season, with 22 games won and 6 lost, they established themselves in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 23 against the LA Clippers, where the Boston Celtics won 145-108 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus the Boston Celtics achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 16 games won and 14 lost, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the West. Their last game was on December 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 129 to 120 at the Paycom Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.