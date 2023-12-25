Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets of December 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on Amazon Prime Video
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 8:30 PM Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Michael Porter Jr. stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Charlotte Hornets. In the season he has an average of 16.5 points per game, achieved in 31 games played, where he has an average of 31.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Klay Thompson stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Portland Trail. In the season he has an average of 17.6 points per game, achieved in 28 games played, where he has an average of 31.8 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

00- Jonathan Kumminga

2- Brandin Podziemski

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

30- Stephen Curry

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets. The reigning NBA champions are performing at a very good level, according to expectations and currently have a record of four consecutive victories, also against the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks. In the last 10 games, they have seven wins.

Currently, they are in second place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .677, product of 21 wins and 10 losses in the 31 games they have played in this regular season.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an important victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, their fifth win in a row and sixth in the last 10 games. Their performance so far in the regular season is still far from what was expected.

They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference with a .517 percentage, the result of 15 wins and 14 losses in 29 games played.

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.

