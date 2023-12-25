Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on Amazon Prime Video
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 8:30 PM Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
2- Brandin Podziemski
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
30- Stephen Curry
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets. The reigning NBA champions are performing at a very good level, according to expectations and currently have a record of four consecutive victories, also against the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks. In the last 10 games, they have seven wins.
Currently, they are in second place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .677, product of 21 wins and 10 losses in the 31 games they have played in this regular season.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are coming off an important victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, their fifth win in a row and sixth in the last 10 games. Their performance so far in the regular season is still far from what was expected.
They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference with a .517 percentage, the result of 15 wins and 14 losses in 29 games played.
The match will be played at the Ball Arena
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.