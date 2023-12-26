Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Suns player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality can not be questioned, although he has not done the best in other great teams, now in Suns he is seen more on the court, away from controversy, Durant's numbers are: 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, no doubt he is being a key player this season for Suns, Durant's talent is high and he is certainly a player to watch out for.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, guard. Currently, one of the best players in the NBA with only 24 years old, his arrival to the NBA has been one of the great successes of the Mavericks, as it put them on the competitive map, this player has a special style and facing him is always very exhausting, with him the franchise can dream of a title, his numbers this season are: 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists.
Suns All-Star Team
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Background
Mavericks and Suns last season played a three-game series, it was the Phoenix team who took the series by winning all three games, this season both teams are not having the best performance and will be opening a very intense series in the West, both teams have the necessary tools to come out with the victory, but in the end only one can come out a winner.
Suns want to get off the bottom
Phoenix Suns is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NBA, in recent years has been responsible for being one of the rivals to beat in the West, his style of play and the stars that has the set of Phoenix have drawn the attention of many people around the world, in the last three seasons has been a team that has gotten into the Playoffs and on a couple of occasions were placed as one of the favorites to win the title, The Suns biggest challenge is to find the perfect team, the team has made many moves to adapt the best roster, the last great addition was Kevin Durant, this player along with Booker can mark a good era for the franchise very soon, but so far they have not shown great results playing together, Suns in the current season is located in the 11th position with a record of 14-14, the season is still young, but they should react soon.
Mavericks with room for improvement
Dallas Mavericks has the difficult task of overcoming the expectations that fans have with the team, these expectations have not been generated out of nowhere, the team has very talented players that certainly can stand up to any team, the previous season for Mavericks was a big failure, not being able to qualify for the Playoffs was a hard blow for a team that had been improving season after season, but now Doncic was not alone, Kyrie Irving had come to the team to add a touch of quality to the Dallas team, unfortunately things did not go well, now in this new season, Mavericks know what they have to fight for and it is not only to reach the Playoffs, this team has to compete in the finals, currently they are in the sixth position with a 17-12 record, with a recent victory against Spurs.
The best of the West meets the best of the West
The NBA brings us a great game with two teams from the Western Conference involved, Mavericks visit Suns in a great duel that will say goodbye to Christmas, this conference has the most recent champions and it is no coincidence, the competition at the end of the season is maximum and whoever relaxes ends up paying dearly, both teams are having an unexpected season with unexpected results at this stage.
Welcome
Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The match will take place at the Footprint Center at 10:30.