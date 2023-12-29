Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
LAKERS!
HORNET NUMBERS!
Charlotte's statistical performance in the current NBA season reveals a team with areas of highlight, but also with challenges in several aspects of the game. The team occupies 26th place in the world. position in points per game, scoring an average of 110 points, and 25th in points per game. place in rebounds per game, with 41.6 rebounds. While maintaining a solid free throw shooting percentage, ranking 10th overall in the league. place with 79.7%, they face difficulties in long distance shots, occupying 25th place in the ranking. position with 34.7% accuracy on three-point shots. In assists, turnovers and defensive statistics such as blocks and steals, they maintain intermediate positions in the league. Charlotte seeks to improve its consistency in several areas to boost its performance and climb positions in the overall rankings.
HORNETS LEADERS!
This season, the team's statistical leaders are shining in several areas. LaMelo Ball leads the team in points, accumulating an average of 24.7 per game, followed closely by Terry Rozier, with 22.9, and Miles Bridges, with 19.8. Mark Williams leads in total rebounds, recording an average of 9.7, while LaMelo Ball stands out in assists, with an average of 8.2. When it comes to steals, Cody Martin leads with 2.0 per game, closely followed by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Nick Richards has been outstanding on defense, averaging 1.3 blocks per game. In field goal percentage, Richards leads with 69.9%, followed by Mark Williams and Leaky Black. These numbers reflect the impact of key players on the team throughout the season.
LAKERS NUMBERS!
Los Angeles' statistical performance in different aspects of the game in the current NBA season shows a team with solid numbers in several areas, but with challenges in others. In points per game, they are in 17th place. place, with an average of 114 points, while in rebounds per game they rank 15th in terms of rebounds per game. position, totaling 44 rebounds per game. They stand out positively in the percentage of field goals, ranking 5th in the field. place with 48.5%. However, they face difficulties in free throws, ranking 24th in the rankings. place, with 76.4%. In terms of assists, turnovers, and other defensive statistics such as blocks and steals, they maintain intermediate positions in the league. The team seeks consistency in different areas to improve its performance and improve its position in the overall ranking.
LAKERS LEADERS!
In the current season, the team's statistical leaders stand out in several key categories. LeBron James leads in points scored, maintaining an average of 25.4 per game, followed closely by Anthony Davis, with 24.9. Davis also leads in total rebounds, recording an average of 12.4, while LeBron leads in assists, with an average of 7.3. When it comes to steals, LeBron continues to lead with 1.5 per game, followed by Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent. Anthony Davis stands out in blocks, with an average of 2.5 per game. Jaxson Hayes has been incredible in field goal percentage, with 66.0%, followed by Colin Castleton. These numbers highlight the individual performance of the team’s key players throughout the season.
HOW DO THE HORNETS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Southeast Conference, Miami and Orlando are leading with an identical record of 18 wins and 12 losses, maintaining a tie at the top of the table. Atlanta remains in third place, with 12 wins and 18 losses, while Charlotte is second to none. in fourth place, with 7 victories and 21 defeats. Washington is in fifth position, with just 5 wins and 25 losses. Miami and Orlando stand out with consistent performance, maintaining a fierce competition for leadership. Atlanta is here a little behind, but still in the race. Charlotte faces difficulties, while Washington struggles to improve its standing in the conference. The competition in the Southeast remains fierce, with teams looking for stability and better results to advance in the playoffs.
HOW DO THE LAKERS ARRIVE?
In the fiercely contested NBA Western Conference, the season has been a rollercoaster for the teams. The LA Clippers lead the race with 18 wins and 12 losses, maintaining a solid .600 average. Close behind, the Sacramento Kings are close behind. He is in a competitive position with 17 wins and 12 losses, achieving a rate of .586. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers face ups and downs, with 16 wins and 15 losses, followed closely by the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, both with 15 wins and 15 losses, maintaining a .500 rating. The battle for leadership and the playoffs promises to be exciting, already That teams strive for consistency and performance to achieve season glory.
The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.