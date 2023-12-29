The defensive dominance of the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves currently have the number one defence in the NBA with a rating of 108.1 which has helped them secure top spot in the Western Conference.

After an underwhelming 2022-23 season, Chris Finch has helped the team find their identity and flourish with 23 wins and only 7 losses.

Head Coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 16 , 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

How have they improved defensively?

With the players adjusted to their roles, the team demonstrates good communication and hustle against the oppositions attack.

One of the main catalysts to their sudden success is Rudy Gobert who has improved massively.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 23, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The French centre stands at over 7 feet tall and weighs 258 pounds which he uses to his advantage.

Gobert is dominant in the paint and often forces the opposition to move the ball backwards instead of pushing for a lay-up or 2 point attempt.

When he is on the floor, the other team only attempt a quarter of their shots at the rim which is usually the most efficient way of scoring.

The 31-year-old showcases good movement and defensive IQ as he positions himself well and can effectively defend against screens.

Rudy covers the third most ground for a center in the league and is involved with play up and down the court.

Due to his height and wingspan, Gobert can quickly close out three point attempts despite starting from the paint.

Jaden McDaniels defends brilliantly on the perimeter and smothers opponents using his 7 foot wingspan and mobility.

The forward keeps in front of the attacker and uses his speed and size to contest two point attempts.

Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

His off ball defence has progressed as he positions himself well to reach passes and steal the ball for a fast break.

However, there is still room for improvement as McDaniels struggles to defend against screens which gives the attacker space to shoot or pass the ball.

Anthony Edwards has drastically improved against the oppositions attack demonstrating more effort to regain possession and improving his perimeter defence.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket while Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the first quarter at Target Center on December 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have also worked on their defence and help push the opposition in the paint where the Timberwolves are strong.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 28, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

This combined effort helps take pressure off Gobert and allows him to play to his strengths in the paint.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves prepares to shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on December 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The bench are also performing well and keep the team ahead when the starting players are off the court.

What next?

The Timberwolves have come off the back of a victory against the Mavericks and will look to beat the Lakers in their upcoming game.

Kyle Anderson #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks with teammate Naz Reid #11 in the fourth quarter at Target Center on December 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 118-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If the team remains fit and continues to perform well, the Timberwolves could take the top spot in the Western Conference and possibly reach the finals.