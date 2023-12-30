Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from the Bucks!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, player to watch!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How do the Bucks get there?
The Milwaukee team finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a record of 58 wins and 24 losses to finish in first place above the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference against Miami in 6 games. It was because of this that the team decided to make many changes, including the departure of coach Budenholzer. The team will now be coached by Adrian Griffin. In addition to this, Dame Lillard joins the team with the aim of adding her great perimeter game to fight for the championship. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Dame Lillard and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Cavs absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How do the Cavs get there?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where is the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promptly at 6:30 p.m.