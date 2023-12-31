Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors of December 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
The last Dallas Mavericks quintet:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
The last Golden State Warriors quintet:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Luka Doncic (#77), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Dwight Powell (#7) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks had a good start to the regular season, with 18 games won and 14 lost, they established themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 28 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 118 to 110 at the Target Center and thus the Dallas Mavericks suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The Golden State Warriors started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 15 games won and 16 lost, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the semifinals of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on December 28 against the Miami Heat, where the Golden State Warriors lost 114 to 102 at the Chase Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it has been the home of the Golden State Warriors, cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.