Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

When is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Target Center

Time: 8 pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers should be at full strength for this match. However, away from home, the team hasn't been able to play its best game. After all, they've only won six out of 17 games. The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, have just one home defeat in 15 games. The only weak point could be the absence of Karl Anthony Towns.
Anthony Davis has more than 26.5 points

On the Lakers' side, Anthony Davis has stood out recently. The pivot averages 24.9 points per game, and has a streak of games well above that figure, including 40 against the rival Celtics. So he's another good bet to have more than 26 points.
Anthony Edwards to have more than 27.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Western Conference and have Anthony Edwards playing at the highest level. The player averages 25.2 points per game and recently scored 34 against the Kings. Needing to win against a strong opponent and playing at home, he's a good bet to score more than 27 points.
Los Angeles Lakers

On the other side of the court are the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit in the middle of the Western table with 17 wins and 15 losses. However, their recent form hasn't been the best, with only two positive results in their last five games, one of which came last weekend against the Charlotte Hornets.

During their 133-112 win over the Hornets, Darvin Ham's Lakers hit 53.6% of their shots and 50% of their three-pointers. Their main players were Anthony Davis, who had 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks, LeBron James, with a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists, as well as four rebounds, and Rui Hachimura, who had 17 points, four rebounds and a pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the hotly contested Western Conference with an excellent run of 23 wins and seven losses. In their last outing, the team took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence to beat the Dallas Mavericks at home, recovering from their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the previous round and achieving their third win in the last five games.

Throughout the victory against the Mavs, which ended with a score of 118-110, the Timberwolves converted 51.4% of their total shots and 51.5% from the perimeter. And the most productive players for coach Chris Finch's team were Anthony Edwards, with 44 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a steal, Rudy Gobert, who had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, plus two passes and three blocks, and Jaden McDaniels, who added 12 points and four blocks.

TIME AND PLACE!

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers face off this Saturday, December 30, in a match valid for the tenth week of the NBA (National Basketball Association) 2023/2024, starting at 10:00 p.m. (Brasília time), at the Target Center in Minneapolis. 

The Timberwolves are flying high in the Western Conference, leading with mastery thanks to the incredible performance of Anthony Edwards. With 23 wins and only 7 losses, the team is on an impressive run. In their last game, they beat the Mavericks, adding another win to their triumphant streak. The Lakers are struggling to find their rhythm in the Western Conference, now occupying 8th place with 17 wins and 15 losses.

Despite some recent losses, the Los Angeles team is trying to balance the experience of the veterans with the potential of the new talents. In their most recent game, they won against the Hornets.

Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Minnesota Timberwolves on one side. On the other side is the Los Angeles Lakers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
