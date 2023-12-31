Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers and how to follow LIVE?
Today's NBA schedule and games
Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors - 8pm - NBA League Pass
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - 9pm - NBA League Pass
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - 10pm - Vivo NBA
Chicago Bulls-Philadelphia 76ers - 10 p.m. - NBA League Pass
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10:30 p.m. - Amazon Prime
Anthony Davis has more than 26.5 points
Anthony Edwards to have more than 27.5 points
Los Angeles Lakers
During their 133-112 win over the Hornets, Darvin Ham's Lakers hit 53.6% of their shots and 50% of their three-pointers. Their main players were Anthony Davis, who had 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks, LeBron James, with a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists, as well as four rebounds, and Rui Hachimura, who had 17 points, four rebounds and a pass.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Throughout the victory against the Mavs, which ended with a score of 118-110, the Timberwolves converted 51.4% of their total shots and 51.5% from the perimeter. And the most productive players for coach Chris Finch's team were Anthony Edwards, with 44 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a steal, Rudy Gobert, who had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, plus two passes and three blocks, and Jaden McDaniels, who added 12 points and four blocks.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Timberwolves are flying high in the Western Conference, leading with mastery thanks to the incredible performance of Anthony Edwards. With 23 wins and only 7 losses, the team is on an impressive run. In their last game, they beat the Mavericks, adding another win to their triumphant streak. The Lakers are struggling to find their rhythm in the Western Conference, now occupying 8th place with 17 wins and 15 losses.
Despite some recent losses, the Los Angeles team is trying to balance the experience of the veterans with the potential of the new talents. In their most recent game, they won against the Hornets.
Venue: Target Center
Time: 8 pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil