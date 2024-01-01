Pistons' disappointing record

With their 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors, the Detroit Pistons snapped the longest losing streak in league history. Twenty-eight consecutive games without a win surpassed the 26 losses by Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2010-11 season. Philadelphia 76ers already chained between 2014-15 and 15-16 the 28 straight losses. The difference is that the Pistons have done it in the same season.

The wild inequality of the Eastern Conference

If we compare Detroit's situation with the NBA and Eastern Conference leader , the Boston Celtics, the disappointment is even greater. While Boston accumulates a record of 26 wins and 6 losses, those of the 'Motor City' have a balance of 3-29. A comparison to keep in mind, especially given the fact that Boston Celtics have gone through the toughest schedule of games during this first part of the season.

A team adrift, Cade notwithstanding.

Source: Getty Images

It is true that in this game against the Raptors, the entire team played pretty solidly. However, all season long the Pistons have been led by a Cade Cunningham who is playing practically by himself. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Draft is currently averaging 23.5 points per game and 7.3 assists, the Detroit Pistons ' leading scorer and 23rd in the league. That's not enough for Monty Williams ' team to stop being the worst team in the league at the moment.

The additions of Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman and Joe Harris are not working out either. The other side of the coin is Bojan Bogdanovic, who joined the team in 2022 and is close to 20 points per game.

Uncertainty and doubts for the future

The most troubling thing about Detroit's situation is that it is uncertain how long it will drag on. Pistons fans might be optimistic if they look at teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, a young squad that went through some tough times and is currently managing a rebuild. However, the Pistons are not a recent development. They have been leading the draft positions since 2020 and getting interesting picks. Although it is clear that the names of certain pieces are of little use if the gear does not work.

Another thing that isn't working out as expected is the addition of Monty Williams. The former Phoenix Suns coach, who managed to reach the Finals in 2021, is not making a difference in the team's results. Despite being a great coach, perhaps he needs to have a consolidated project first hand and he is not the right coach for a rebuild.

We will have to see how they do in the rest of the season, what is clear is that right now the Detroit Pistons are going through one of the worst moments in their history and will need a great effort and a long process to be able to get back on their feet.