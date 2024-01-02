Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
The last Dallas Mavericks quintet:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Latest Utah Jazz lineup
The last Utah Jazz quintet:
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson.
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Luka Doncic (#77), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Dwight Powell (#7) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks had a good start to the regular season, with 19 games won and 14 lost, they established themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 28 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 118 to 110 at the Target Center and thus the Dallas Mavericks suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Utah Jazz Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Lauri Markkanen (#23), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) who this season has managed to average 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jordan Clarkson (#0) will be key to making assists. He is considered the best player on the team and averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Utah Jazz in the tournament
The Utah Jazz started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 14 games won and 19 lost, they are in twelfth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the west. Their last game was on December 28 against the Miami Heat, where the Utah Jazz lost 114 to 102 at the Delta Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Delta Center will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Salt Lake City, Utah. Since October 4, 1991, it has been the home of the Utah Jazz, it has a capacity of 19,911 spectators and its construction cost 93 million dollars.