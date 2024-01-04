Washigton Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Washigton Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Washigton Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. One of the best players in the NBA, for Cavaliers is one of their most valuable players and has earned it season after season, this team can compete for the title and it is largely because of what the player has done, Mitchell currently averages: 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kyle Kuzma, small forward. Experienced player in the NBA, his great performance has made him stay in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, Wizards is not an easy team and certainly highlight is not either, but this player has maintained a good pace in recent seasons, it is precisely this season when the team does not have a good time, Kuzma's numbers are: 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
.@kylekuzma was a walking bucket in Q1. 🪣— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 31, 2023
📊 15 PTS, 4-7 3PT
🌟 Vote All-Star: https://t.co/NPdVNonXS8 pic.twitter.com/P6q17qyF6A
Cavaliers All-Star Team
Wade, Okoro, Allen, Mitchell, Strus.
Wizards All-Star Team
Kuzma, Avdija, Gafford, Jones, Poole.
Cavaliers have potential
Cavaliers is a very unpredictable team in the East of the NBA, a team that can go from the first places to the last, no doubt are the Cavaliers, this conference has great candidates for the NBA title, but only one can lift the trophy, it is precisely in this conference where are the top candidates to take the championship, but no doubt this team needs a great strategy to compete with the favorites, last season the team had a great performance and achieved the fourth place in the East only behind the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers, now their challenge is bigger, because they have shown that they can be in the top, but already in the current season they have not looked good, with a record of 18-15, Cavaliers are eighth with two consecutive losses, this team must react soon or they will stay in the bottom.
Face to face
In the previous season, Wizards and Cavaliers had a 3-game series, the Cleveland team was the big winner by blanking Washington in the series, in the three games there was a good difference between the two, now they will start an interesting 4-game series with both wanting to climb positions, no doubt this Wednesday's game will have a great show.
Washigton Wizards seeks to climb out of the background
Wizards is having complications in the season, for this team is not a surprise to be having bad seasons, because in the two previous seasons they had a similar performance, this team can perform better and already proved it in the 20-21 season, when they finished in the eighth position, last season there were many surprises in the conferences and if Wizards returns to a competitive level could be a big surprise, throwing the season away at this point of the season would be absurd because there is still a lot to play, besides no player likes to occupy the last places, something must do this team to position themselves in a better place, usually when a team looks for a change with urgency, they usually bring a player that can help improve everyone, but while that happens they need to improve their 6-26 record that has them in the penultimate place.
The East prepares a great duel
The NBA continues with its great regular season spectacle and this time is in the East the great duel that awaits all fans, Wizards visit Cavaliers in a duel where victory is crucial, both in the bottom of the table, will seek to improve their records to climb positions or else they will fall behind at the bottom.
The match will take place at the Rocket Mortagage Field House at 7:00 PM ET.