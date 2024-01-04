Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game
Dallas Mavericks

MAVS!

BLAZERS NUMBERS!

The Portland Trail Blazers' performance in this NBA season reveals a challenging scenario in several aspects of the game. Offensively, the team faces difficulties, ranking 29th in the rankings. ranked in points per game, scoring an average of 109 points. His throwing efficiency is outstanding. low, ranking 29th; place in field goal percentage, with 43.8%.

Despite this, Portland has a positive performance in free throws, ranking 9th in terms of free throws. place, with 79.5% accuracy. His rebounding and assist numbers are equally low, ranking 25th overall. ranks last in rebounds per game (41.6) and in last place in assists per game, with an average of 22.5.

The team faces difficulties with turnovers, ranking 25th in the rankings. place, with an average of 14.3 per game, which contributes to a low assists per turnover rate, ranking 29th in the world. place, with 1.6. Defensively, Portland has an average performance in blocks (22nd place, with 4.6 per game), but stands out in steals, ranking 2nd in the league. place, with an average of 8.5 per game.

With clear areas for improvement, especially in scoring, assists and shooting efficiency, Portland needs to adjust its strategy to achieve more consistency and competitiveness throughout the season.

BLAZERS LEADERS!

This season, teams' statistical leaders are making their mark in several categories. Portland's Anfernee Simons leads in points scored, with an average of 27.1 per game, while Detroit's Jerami Grant is close behind, with an average of 22.1. Portland's Shaedon Sharpe and Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon consistently contribute to their teams, maintaining impressive scoring averages.

Deandre Ayton, from the Phoenix Suns, stands out in rebounds, leading with an average of 10.8 per game, while Robert Williams III, from Boston, shows his presence with an average of 6.3 rebounds. Ayton also maintains a solid field goal percentage at 54.8%, while the Denver Nuggets' Ibou Badji leads the way with an incredible 100% mark.

Malcolm Brogdon leads in assists, with an average of 5.7 per game, followed closely by Anfernee Simons, with 5.3. Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers stands out in steals, while Ibou Badji leads in blocks.

These statistical leaders demonstrate the significant contributions of these key players to their teams, showing consistency and impact in diverse areas of the game throughout the season.

MAVS NUMBERS!

The Dallas Mavericks' performance this NBA season reveals a team with strengths and areas for improvement. Offensively, they are solid, ranking 7th in the rankings. ranked in points per game, scoring an average of 118 points. However, his rebounding efficiency falls short, ranking 23rd in terms of rebounding. place, capturing an average of 42.1 per game.

In terms of shooting accuracy, Dallas is the best. in the 19th; place in field goal percentage, with 46.9%. Free throw percentage is even lower, ranking 27th; place, with 75.4%.

Despite a decent three-point hit rate, ranking 17th in the rankings. place with 36.5%, the team has a modest performance in assists (24th place, with an average of 25.3) and a high number of turnovers, ranking 2nd in terms of assists. place in this regard, with 11.6 per game.

Despite this, its relationship between assists and turnovers is small. good, occupying 5th; place with 2.2. Defensively, there is room for improvement, with lower rankings in blocks (25th place, at 4.3 per game) and steals (28th place, at 6.6 per game).

The varied performance of the Dallas Mavericks indicates a potential to be explored in several areas, while they face challenges in others, seeking to balance their skills to obtain consistency throughout the season.

MAVS LEADERS!

This season, the teams' statistical leaders show remarkable performance in several categories. Dallas' Luka Doncic is He is the highlight, leading in points scored, with an average of 33.4 per game, in addition to leading in assists, with an average of 9.4, and in steals, with 1.4 per game. He also contributes 8.3 rebounds per game, standing out as a versatile player.

Dereck Lively II shows his presence in the game, leading in rebounds with an average of 7.7, in addition to leading in blocks, with 1.4 per game, and showing an impressive shooting percentage of 72.8% .

Kyrie Irving, from Brooklyn, contributes significantly, being second in points scored, with an average of 22.5, and in assists, with an average of 5.1 per game. Derrick Jones Jr., also from Dallas, and Dante Exum, from Brooklyn, stand out in multiple categories, demonstrating their importance in the season's statistics.

The statistical leaders reflect the diverse contributions and impressive performances of these key players for their teams throughout the season.

HOW DO THE BLAZERS ARRIVE?

In the Western Conference, the Northwest division is the largest division. The season is packed with action and intense competition. Leading the pack is; Minnesota, with a strong record of 24 wins and 8 losses, boasting an impressive win rate of .750, remaining at the top of the table.

Just behind, Oklahoma City is behind. is hot on the leader's heels, with 23 wins and 9 losses, boasting a solid .719 win rate, just one game away from first place. Not far away, Denver stands out with 24 wins and 11 losses, ensuring a solid position in the standings, just 1.5 games behind the leader.

The fight is on. The league is tight in the standings, with Utah chasing the lead but still struggling with 15 wins and 19 losses, posting a .441 win rate. Meanwhile, Portland faces a greater challenge, with 9 wins and 23 losses, remaining 15 games away from the leader.

In this division, each game is This is crucial, and intense competition is on the way. shaping an exciting season for fans and admirers of NBA basketball.

HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?

In the disputed NBA Western Conference, the panorama reveals a palpable balance between the teams. New Orleans leads the way with a solid performance, boasting a record of 20 wins and 14 losses, remaining at the top with a winning percentage of .588. Right behind, Dallas stands with 19 wins and 15 losses, a difference of just one game behind the leader.

Houston maintains a consistent performance with 16 wins and 15 losses, occupying an intermediate position, 2.5 games behind the leader. Meanwhile, Memphis is struggling, recording 11 wins and 22 losses, finding itself 8.5 games away from the top.

Finally, San Antonio finds itself in a challenging position, with just 5 wins and 28 losses, placing it 14.5 games behind the conference leader. The fierce competition promises an exciting development throughout the season.

The game will be played at American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
