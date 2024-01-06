Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks of January 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
The last quintet of the Dallas Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers latest lineup
The last quintet of the Portland Trail Blazers:
Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Luka Doncic (#77), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, he will be very important for the offense and is one of this year's MVP contenders. Another important player is center Dwight Powell (#7) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His rebounding and paint defense skills are very important. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists and is considered the second star of his team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 27.2 points. , 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks are doing well in the regular season, with 20 games won and 15 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 1 against the Utah Jazz, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 127-90 at the Delta Center and thus the Dallas Mavericks suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard Shaedon Sharpe (#17), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Deandre Ayton (#2) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers are progressing poorly in the regular season, with 9 games won and 24 lost, they are in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 1 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 109-88 at the Footprint Center and thus suffered another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks, cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.