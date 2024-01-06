Pistons vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: AP

10:00 AM44 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch it directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors NBA game?

This is the start time for the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game on January 5, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Chile: 12:00 AM (Jan. 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Spain: 5:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
9:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player- Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 35 year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team during the season. In the season he has an average of 27.6 points per game, achieved in 31 games played, where he has an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Key Player- Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Cade Cunningham stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the season. In the season he has an average of 23.2 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.
9:35 AMan hour ago

History - Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors

These two teams have met 322 times. The stats favor the Warriors who have come out victorious 170 times, while, the Pistons did so 152 times.

In regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 308 times. The stats favor the Warriors, who have been victorious 160 times, while the Pistons have been victorious 148 times.

9:30 AMan hour ago

Time for a change, can the Warriors make the Playoffs?

As for Golden State, their numbers in the NBA's Western Conference are not at all encouraging, although they are not far from playoff positions, so a win against the worst team in the league can bring a small boost, to resume a winning path. Curry, Thompson and company have the difficult mission of recovering the memory and the winning path to get into the qualification zone.
9:25 AMan hour ago

The nickname of worst team in the league: Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are off to a poor start to the 2023-2024 regular season, winning 3 games and losing 31 to find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and snapping a 28-game losing streak. They are coming from two losses against Utah and Rockets, but they hope to take advantage of the Warriors' bad momentum to win on the road. 
It is worth remembering that they have only one win on the road this season. 
9:20 AMan hour ago

Duel of teams in crisis

Both teams have not been having the best of seasons, Golden State seems that they will not have the success of previous seasons, Stephen Curry and company have not been able to string together a string of wins that brings them closer to playoff positions. But, they will face Detroit, which is the worst team in the league, and that comes from bad campaigns in previous seasons, so it will not be a highly complex game.
9:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Chase Center

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors match will be played at the Chase Center, located in the city of San Francisco, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18064 spectators.
Photo: Chase Center
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Chase Center at 22:00.
