Pistons vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game
The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors NBA game?
This is the start time for the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game on January 5, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (Jan. 6) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 5:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (Jan. 6) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 5:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key Player- Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 35 year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team during the season. In the season he has an average of 27.6 points per game, achieved in 31 games played, where he has an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
Key Player- Detroit Pistons
In Detroit Pistons the presence of Cade Cunningham stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the season. In the season he has an average of 23.2 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.
History - Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors
These two teams have met 322 times. The stats favor the Warriors who have come out victorious 170 times, while, the Pistons did so 152 times.
In regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 308 times. The stats favor the Warriors, who have been victorious 160 times, while the Pistons have been victorious 148 times.
Time for a change, can the Warriors make the Playoffs?
As for Golden State, their numbers in the NBA's Western Conference are not at all encouraging, although they are not far from playoff positions, so a win against the worst team in the league can bring a small boost, to resume a winning path. Curry, Thompson and company have the difficult mission of recovering the memory and the winning path to get into the qualification zone.
The nickname of worst team in the league: Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are off to a poor start to the 2023-2024 regular season, winning 3 games and losing 31 to find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and snapping a 28-game losing streak. They are coming from two losses against Utah and Rockets, but they hope to take advantage of the Warriors' bad momentum to win on the road.
It is worth remembering that they have only one win on the road this season.
It is worth remembering that they have only one win on the road this season.
Duel of teams in crisis
Both teams have not been having the best of seasons, Golden State seems that they will not have the success of previous seasons, Stephen Curry and company have not been able to string together a string of wins that brings them closer to playoff positions. But, they will face Detroit, which is the worst team in the league, and that comes from bad campaigns in previous seasons, so it will not be a highly complex game.
The match will be played at the Chase Center
The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors match will be played at the Chase Center, located in the city of San Francisco, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18064 spectators.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Chase Center at 22:00.