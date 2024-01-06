Preview Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: LA classic with opposite realities

The Crypto.com Arena will host one of the most interesting duels in the NBA between the Lakers and the Clippers, one of the most important classics in the league and one that fans look forward to throughout the year. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Anthony Davis and Ivica Zubac in the paint, while Austin Reaves and Kawhi Leonard will try to be key by scoring the most points possible at a distance. On the one hand, the Lakers arrive, who won the first confrontation between both teams in overtime with a score of 130 to 125, in addition to being the recent champion of the In-Season Tournament. While the Clippers arrive at a better time, placing themselves in fourth position in the Western Conference.

A very interesting duel awaits us in several sectors of the court with interesting duels between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden against Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who will try to be the scoring leaders of their team and guide them to victory.

NBA

Players to follow?

The players to watch are LeBron James of the Lakers and Paul George of the Clippers.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

On the other hand, Paul George, the LA forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The Clippers figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection with players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhil Leonard and Norman Powell will be essential to meet Los Angeles' objectives. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Clippers look to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. This stadium has capacity for 20,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between Lakers and Clippers will take place on Sunday, January 7 with the following times in different countries:

8:30 p.m. in Mexico

9:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

9:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

10:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

11:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

03:30 hours in Spain

The great moment of the Clippers places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory taking advantage of the good rhythm, however, the Lakers have great depth in their squad and they will want to win at home against an important rival in the league.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.