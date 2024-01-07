San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Ricky Rubio says goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio has reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and has said goodbye to the NBA to continue his struggle with a mental health problem. He already missed the last World Cup for this reason.

 

Ricky is going to continue fighting and for now he does not rule out the possibility of playing basketball again, although he will not do it in the NBA. 

 

After Cleveland communicated this rescission agreement he issued in his social networks a letter where he begins with: "July 30 was one of the hardest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. In a way I knew I was going in that direction, but I never thought I was not in control of the situation. The next day I decided to quit my professional career." "I wanted to post this message today because my NBA career has come to an end. It all started in June 2009, the night of the draft in New York. What a dream. After playing 12 years in the league, with all its ups and downs, I have accumulated many good memories and great relationships. Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. Wow, thank you! Special mention to Cleveland. My last home. I know the way things ended has been difficult," he added.

 

 

Watch out for this Cleveland Cavaliers player

The 27-year-old American shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell, is the eighth player with the best average this season with 27.6 points per game. He also has 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His shooting percentage from the field is 45.7%. In his last game he contributed to his team's victory with 26 points, four assists and two rebounds. In addition to one rebound in his 26 minutes in which he participated. He scored five of eight three-point attempts he made.

 

Watch out for this San Antonio Spurs player

Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year-old French center is the great reference of the Spurs, despite his youth. His average this season is 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In his last game he had nine rebounds, one assist, 27 points, one steal and five blocks. Some good numbers that did not prevent the defeat of his team.

 

News - Cleveland Cavaliers

They are coming off two straight wins, both of which have come at home against the Washington Wizards. Four wins in the last six games. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 20 wins and 15 losses, very close to the Playoffs. While they are third in the Central Division
News - San Antonio Spurs

They are coming off a loss at home against the Milwaukee Bucks and with this loss they have now lost four in a row. They have won only one game out of the last ten they have played. They are last in the Western Conference with five wins and 29 losses. They also occupy the last position in the Southeast Division.
Background

The Stadium

The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, a stadium located in the city of Cleveland. It was inaugurated in October 1994 and has a capacity for 19432 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet this Sunday, January 7, 2024 in the 2023/24 NBA regular season game.
San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

