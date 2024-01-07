San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Ricky Rubio says goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Ricky is going to continue fighting and for now he does not rule out the possibility of playing basketball again, although he will not do it in the NBA.
After Cleveland communicated this rescission agreement he issued in his social networks a letter where he begins with: "July 30 was one of the hardest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. In a way I knew I was going in that direction, but I never thought I was not in control of the situation. The next day I decided to quit my professional career." "I wanted to post this message today because my NBA career has come to an end. It all started in June 2009, the night of the draft in New York. What a dream. After playing 12 years in the league, with all its ups and downs, I have accumulated many good memories and great relationships. Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. Wow, thank you! Special mention to Cleveland. My last home. I know the way things ended has been difficult," he added.
A pillar of leadership and mentorship.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 5, 2024
Thank you, Ricky, for everything. ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/ysk4Ahdm98
