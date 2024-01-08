Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Toronto Raptors latest lineup
The last Toronto Raptors quintet:
Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr.
Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr.
Golden State Warriors latest lineup
The last Golden State Warriors quintet:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Scottie Barnes (#4), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
The Toronto Raptors are doing well in the regular season, with 14 games won and 21 lost, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 5 against the Sacramento Kings, where the Toronto Raptors lost 135-130 at the Golden 1 Center and thus the Toronto Raptors suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The Golden State Warriors are advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2024-2024 regular season, with 17 games won and 18 lost, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the semifinals of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on January 5 against the Detroit Pistons, where the Golden State Warriors won 113-109 at the Chase Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it has been the home of the Golden State Warriors, cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.