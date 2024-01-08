Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live?
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game?
This is the start time for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game on January 7, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (January 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM (January 6) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key Player- Dallas Mavericks
In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Kylie Irving stands out. The 31-year-old player arrived in Dallas with great expectations, as a complement to Luca Doncic. During the season he has averaged 22.9 points per game, achieved in 20 games played, where he has an average of 31.6 minutes played per game.
Key Player - Minnesota Timberwolves
In Minnesota Timberwolves the presence of Anthony Edwards stands out. The 22-year-old player was the first selection of the 2020 Draft, and has been having a great year, being the best scorer and steals of the team in the season, and is also second in assists. He has averaged 26.5 points per game in 31 games played, where he averages 34.7 minutes played per game.
History - Minnesota Timberwolves - Dallas Mavericks
These two teams have met 137 times. The statistics favor the Mavericks who have come out victorious 79 times, while the Wolves have won 58 times.
In regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 134 times. The statistics favor the Mavericks, who have been victorious 76 times, while the Wolves have been victorious 58 times.
How do the Dallas Mavericks get into this game?
The Dallas Mavericks are on a winning streak, with two wins in a row, so far they are sixth in the western conference, with 21 wins and 15 lost. The last tournament was out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope this season they can qualify straight to the playoffs. At home, they can strike a blow of authority, and beat the best team at the conference.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves coming into this game?
The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Western Conference in the regular season with 25 wins and 9 losses. Although they started 2024 with two losses in a row, in their last game 122-95 to the Houston Rockets, holding the lead of the conference with two games ahead of Oklahoma, their closest pursuer. Although they are in a better position, the Wolves are not a heavy favorite to win this game.
The match will be played at the American Airlines Center
The American Airlines Center will host this NBA regular season game and is located in Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001 it has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks, it cost US$420 million and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.
