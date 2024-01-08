Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: USA Today Sports

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game?

This is the start time for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game on January 7, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Spain: 2:30 AM (January 8) on NBA League Pass 
 Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass 
 Uruguay: 9:30 PM (January 6) on NBA League Pass 
 Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key Player- Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Kylie Irving stands out. The 31-year-old player arrived in Dallas with great expectations, as a complement to Luca Doncic. During the season he has averaged 22.9 points per game, achieved in 20 games played, where he has an average of 31.6 minutes played per game.
Key Player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves the presence of Anthony Edwards stands out. The 22-year-old player was the first selection of the 2020 Draft, and has been having a great year, being the best scorer and steals of the team in the season, and is also second in assists. He has averaged 26.5 points per game in 31 games played, where he averages 34.7 minutes played per game.
History - Minnesota Timberwolves - Dallas Mavericks

These two teams have met 137 times. The statistics favor the Mavericks who have come out victorious 79 times, while the Wolves have won 58 times.
In regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 134 times. The statistics favor the Mavericks, who have been victorious 76 times, while the Wolves have been victorious 58 times.

How do the Dallas Mavericks get into this game?

The Dallas Mavericks are on a winning streak, with two wins in a row, so far they are sixth in the western conference, with 21 wins and 15 lost. The last tournament was out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope this season they can qualify straight to the playoffs. At home, they can strike a blow of authority, and beat the best team at the conference.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves coming into this game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Western Conference in the regular season with 25 wins and 9 losses. Although they started 2024 with two losses in a row, in their last game 122-95 to the Houston Rockets, holding the lead of the conference with two games ahead of Oklahoma, their closest pursuer. Although they are in a better position, the Wolves are not a heavy favorite to win this game. 
The match will be played at the American Airlines Center

The American Airlines Center will host this NBA regular season game and is located in Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001 it has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks, it cost US$420 million and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.
Photo: Wikipedia
