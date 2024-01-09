The next best duo: Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder have seen great success since the beginning of the season despite the lack of experienced players.

Mark Daigneault’s team are one of the best halfcourt offensive and defensive teams in the NBA and currently sit in second place in a competitive Western Conference.

Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the new duo taking the league by storm helping the Thunder push for play-off success.

The importance of Chet Holmgren

Holmgren joined OKC as the second overall pick in last year's NBA draft and has adapted quickly to the league.

The 21-year-old has created scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates by offering passing options around the paint.

Due to his height, the young forward averages over seven rebounds per game and positions himself well to collect the ball after an attempt at the basket.

He also protects the rim well and uses his mobility to push through defences for an uncontested lay-up or dunk.

Chet scores 17.8 points per game and is a solid three-point shooter who has already demonstrated his ability to make shots whilst being tightly guarded.

With a seven-foot-five wingspan, he is able to contest most lay-up attempts and shadows the ball to deter the opposition from pushing closer to the basket.

The Importance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai offers great support in attacking and defending, which is crucial to the Thunder's success so far this season.

The Canadian currently has the most steals in the league with an astonishing 55 which is 17 more than second-placed Jalen Suggs.

He also tops the league in the most loose balls recovered and contested three-point attempts which is evidence of his high defensive work rate.

The versatile 25-year-old averages 31.5 points which is the third highest in the league and makes six rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Like Holmgren, SGA can create shots in difficult positions with over 75 percent of his field goals made unassisted.

How far can this duo take OKC?

As mentioned, the Thunder are second in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last ten games.

If both players can maintain their great form, OKC could reach the Conference finals despite the lack of experience in the team.

The future is exciting for the Thunder and they could see great success in the next few years.