Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

GRIZZLIES NUMBERS!

Memphis' performance in various statistics reflects a challenging position in the league. The team occupies 30ª position in points per game, recording an average of 108 points. In rebounds, they are 23rd; place, with 42.4 per game, and 29th; place in field goal percentage, with 44%. Despite occupying the 20th They have a place in free throws, with 77.3%, they have challenges in long-distance shots, occupying the last position with 33.9%. In assists, they are in 27th place. place, with an average of 24.4 per game, but maintains a reasonable rate of turnovers, ranking 22nd in the world. place, with 13.9. The assistance/turnover ratio is 25th; place, with 1.8. Defensively, they stand out in blocking, occupying 2nd place. place, with 6.4 per game, and in 17th; place in steals, with 7.4 per game.
GRIZZLIES LEADERS!

In the current season, the team's statistical leaders show an impressive performance for the Memphis Grizzlies. In terms of scoring, Sim Morant leads with an average of 25.1 points per game, followed closely by Desmond Bane, with 24.5, and Jaren Jackson Jr. with 21.3. In terms of rebounds, Bismack Biyombo leads with an average of 6.5 per game, followed by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant.

Morant is also He is the leader in assists, with an average of 8.1 per game, while Marcus Smart stands out in steals, with an average of 2.1. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the blocks, averaging 1.8 per game. Biyombo shows an impressive 56.4% field goal percentage, followed by other key contributors like Shaquille Harrison and Desmond Bane. These numbers highlight the variety and depth of the Grizzlies' contributions this season.

MAVS NUMBERS!

Dallas' performance in various statistics in the current season reflects its positioning in relation to other teams in the league. In points per game, they are in 7th place. place, with an average of 119 points. However, in rebounds per game, they rank 23rd in terms of rebounds per game. position, with an average of 42.4. In terms of throwing efficiency, they are in 16th place. place in percentage of success (47.3%) and in 28th; place in free throws (74.9%). In the long-distance throws category, they are in 14th place. place, with 36.9%. In assists per game, they rank 22nd in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 25.4, but are in 3rd place. place in turnovers, with 11.7 per game. Maintains a good attendance/turnover ratio, ranking 5th in the world. place, with 2.2. Finally, in blocks and steals per game, they rank 22nd; and 24º place, respectively.
MAVS LEADERS!

The Dallas Mavericks for the 2023/2024 season have shown a solid performance in the Western Conference, leading the Southwest Division with a record of 22 wins and 15 losses. Their numbers on the field put them in the spotlight, with a field goal percentage of 47.3% (16th in the league) and a 3-point percentage of 36.9% (14th in the league). Offensively, they score an average of 119 points per game (7th in the league), but are 23rd in scoring. ranked in total rebounds, averaging 42.4 per game.

Luka Doncic leads the team in several statistics, with averages of 33.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Derek Lively II stands out in terms of shooting percentage (72.3%) and also contributes an average of 7.6 rebounds per game. The team looks strong, with Doncic and other key players leading in different aspects of the game.

GAME STAGE!

The American Airlines Center is a multi-purpose arena located in Dallas, Texas. Opened in 2001, it is Home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks basketball and NHL's Dallas Stars ice hockey teams. With capacity for more than 20,000 spectators, the center hosts a variety of events, from sporting games to internationally renowned concerts. Its modern architecture and cutting-edge infrastructure make it a landmark in the region, offering an immersive experience to spectators. The strategic location in the Dallas entertainment district makes it a focal point for cultural and sporting events. With a versatile design, the American Airlines Center stands out as an adaptable space capable of hosting a variety of events, reinforcing its role as one of the premier entertainment venues in the United States.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

In the fiercely contested NBA Southwest Conference, the current season has witnessed an exciting balance between the top contenders. Both Dallas and New Orleans impressed with identical records of 22 wins and 15 losses, maintaining fierce competition for the lead. Dallas, with its consistency, and New Orleans, showing resilience, demonstrated a remarkable performance until the end of the year. now, leaving fans eager for more clashes between these giants of the region.

Meanwhile, Houston has established itself with a respectable record of 18 wins and 16 losses, being 2.5 games behind the leaders. Although they are not at the top, they remain a formidable competitor.

On the other hand, Memphis is facing difficulties, with 13 wins and 23 losses, 8.5 games behind first place. And San Antonio, with just 5 wins in 35 games, finds itself at the bottom of the table, with a challenging season even today. the moment.

This season in the Southwest Conference promises more intense rivalries and exciting twists and turns. as teams fight for playoff positions.

The game will be played atAmerican Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
