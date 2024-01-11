San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Spurs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Victor Wembanyama, player to watch!
The San Antonio center is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.
How do the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where it was eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. San Antonio's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. The arrival of Victor Wembayanma was one of the most anticipated for the team, who plan for him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be a very important player for this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Pistons absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Cade Cunningham, player to watch!
The Detroit point guard is the great jewel of the Pistons and he finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Pistons' young promise is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet its objectives.
How do the Pistons get there?
The Detroit team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in third-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons finished with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses to place 14th in the East. The Pistons are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Pistons maintained their young core and reinforced the team with the arrival of Marvin Bagley III and the renewal of Bojan Bogdanovic. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that young players like Cunningham, Diallo and Bagley can show. Detroit's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where is the game?
The Little Caesars Arena located in the city of Detroit will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Little Caesars Arena, at 7 p.m.