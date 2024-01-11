Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers of January 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets latest lineup
The last Brooklyn Nets quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Cleveland Cavaliers latest lineup
The last Cleveland Cavaliers quintet:
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key in making assists, he is considered one of the best players on the team and averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 16 games won and 21 lost, they established themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 7 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 134 to 127 at the Barclays Center and thus the Brooklyn Nets suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jarrett Allen (#31) who this season has managed to average 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Darius Garland (#10) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 21 games won and 15 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on January 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Cleveland Cavaliers won 117-115 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Accor Arena will be the host stadium for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Paris, France. Since October 17, 1984, it has been a multipurpose venue, it has a capacity of 14,000 spectators and its construction cost 100 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2024: Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.