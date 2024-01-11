Preview Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Big game between historic teams in each conference

Those from Golden State enter the United Center looking to break the bad streak that the team is going through with two consecutive losses and falling to twelfth place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Bulls arrive after beginning to show improvements in the season and placing themselves in the Play-In positions of the Eastern Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between the two historic teams that are not at their best and are fighting to get into the playoffs and both know that a victory against their rival It is extremely important to raise the spirit of the group. This game has several stars of the league such as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Nikola Vucevic, Steph Curry, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan and, among those absent, we even have another couple of stars on each side with Chris Paul and Lonzo Ball. The Warriors come in with a record of 17 wins and 20 losses, while the Bulls have a record of 18 wins and 21 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Stephen Curry of the Warriors and DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls.

Steph Curry, the Golden State point guard, is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.

NBA

On the other side, DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.

Other important figures in this game are Alex Caruso and Zach Lavine for the Bulls, as well as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for Golden State.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

The game will take place at the United Center located in the city of Chicago, this will be a regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Warriors and Bulls will take place on Friday, January 12 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Bulls are the big favorite as they have a squad in good shape and better options in the rotation, compared to Golden State's squad. However, the Warriors arrive showing improvements and will want to add one more victory on the road and break the negative streak, which can be important and they will want to achieve it to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.