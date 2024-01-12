Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns?
This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game on January 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 12)
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 12th)
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 12)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 12)
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the most outstanding players in Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant, the 35 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 30 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Lakers is Lebron James, the 39-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 5, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Los Angeles Lakers managed to win by a score of 106 points against 103 of Phoenix Suns.
The player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Lebron James with 31, while the player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Kevin Durant with 31.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they have won four of the last five games, while the Phoenix Suns have won one. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers who have scored 588 points compared to 565 for the Phoenix Suns.
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have had a good performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing 37 games, they managed to win 19 and lose 18.
Phoenix Suns 109 - 88 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 122 - 131 Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns 113 - 97 Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns 115 - 121 Memphiz Grizzlies
Los Angeles Clippers 138 - 111 Phoenix Suns
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a poor performance in the current NBA season. After playing 37 games, they have won 18 and lost 19.
Minnesota Timberwolves 108 - 106 Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans 129 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 96 - 110 Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers 113 - 127 Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers 106 - 103 Los Angeles Clippers
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), the stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
