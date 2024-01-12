Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2024 NBA Paris Game with 111-102 over the Nets

Players of Cleveland Cavaliers play against players of Brooklyn Nets during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11,2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 on Thursday in the NBA's third regular-season game in Paris, led by a season-high 45 points from Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell scored forty points for the sixteenth time in his two Cleveland seasons. Along with LeBron James, he became the only Cavaliers player to finish a game with at least 45 points, 10 boards, five assists, and three steals. He also added 12 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Donovan Mitchell of Cleveland Cavaliers (R) in action against Dennis Smith Jr. (L) of Brooklyn Nets during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When the Olympics are held in Paris this summer, he hopes to add James to the list of American men's basketball gold medal winners.

“I’d love to come back and play in the Olympics,” Mitchell said. “This city is a very electric basketball city.”

After erasing a 26-point deficit to single digits, Mitchell's rapid start gave the Cavaliers a lead they would never relinquish. In the fourth quarter, he scored 21 points, sinking four 3-pointers after shooting 0 for 6 through three.

“We did some really good things in the second half and his ability to just put that ball in the hole is a difference maker,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Caris LeVert (R) of Cleveland Cavaliers in action against Dennis Smith Jr. (L) of Brooklyn Nets during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Caris LeVert added 21 points in Cleveland’s first time playing outside North America in the regular season, while Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 12 rebounds in his career-best eighth-straight double-double. After winning four games in a row, the Cavaliers improved to 9-3 since December 16.

The Nets, who have lost 12 of their previous 15 games, matched their poorest half of the season with 34 points in the first half, thanks to 26 points apiece from Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Instead of starting guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, who were both injured and saw little action, Lonnie Walker IV scored 20 points.

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 11, 2024 at The Accor Arena in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images)

In front of an audience that included former NBA players Tony Parker and Joakim Noah, as well as French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappé, the Nets' problems prevented the NBA from putting on much of a show.

Former football players, David Beckham of England, Ronaldo of Brazil #R9 and Tony Parker look on during NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at The Accor Arena on January 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The United States, which has won the last four gold medals in men's basketball at the Olympics, may field a formidable team this summer, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“I think a love of competition and a love of this market, seemingly all the marquee U.S. NBA players want to participate,” Silver said during a news conference before the game.

Royce O'Neale of Brooklyn Nets runs at Georges Niang of Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at The Accor Arena on January 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He also mentioned that the NBA plans to visit France the following season, possibly with several games played by the clubs that were chosen. With a record 14 players on opening-night rosters this season, led by No. 1 choice Victor Wembanyama, France has emerged as one of the league's most significant markets, topping all other European and Middle Eastern countries in terms of NBA-branded retail sales.

After Mitchell scored the first six points of the game, Cleveland jumped out to a 16–4 advantage. The Cavs led 54-34 at the half, and early in the third, Mitchell's layup gave them their biggest advantage at 60-34.

Overall view of the arena before the game on January 11, 2024 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Mansoor Ahmed/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I think Donovan came out ready for the moment,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We talked about beforehand how special this game was to be a part of, what it means for the NBA to select you to come over here and represent the league and the game of basketball on a worldwide stage, and I thought Donovan was phenomenal at giving the audience and us what they came to see and what we needed to go and win the game.”

After Nets centre Nic Claxton dunked and ridiculed the seasoned centre, Cleveland's Tristan Thompson was sent off early in the fourth quarter for flagrantly fouling the player.

Due to right knee pain, starting guard Max Strus missed the final three-quarters of the Cavaliers' game along with Darius Garland (broken jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee surgery).

Next up

Nets: On Monday, they host Miami.

Cavaliers: This Monday, they host Chicago.