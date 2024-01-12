Adam Silver: "We could come back to Paris for multiple games"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media prior to the game of the Brooklyn Nets against the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the 2024 NBA Paris Games at Accor Arena on January 11, 2024 in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes there's "no doubt" that the in-season tournament will return the following year, although with some undefined changes.

Thus, another regular-season trip to Paris is most definitely in store, maybe including multiple games for the chosen clubs this time.

Before the NBA's third regular-season game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers took place in Paris on Thursday, Silver discussed both of those scenarios for the 2024–25 schedule.

Similar to the play-in that decides the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds for each conference in the playoffs, the in-season tournament started as a one-year experiment so the league could assess it before determining whether to bring it back.

Former football player, David Beckham poses with Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver during the NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at The Accor Arena on January 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas last month to win the NBA Cup, capping the campaign. Fans and teams reacted favourably to it in the main. According to Silver, the team presidents had a recent meeting where they talked about possible changes, such as how to sever links, how the courts would look, and maybe even what the event would be called.

"We are pleased with the success after the first season and no doubt it will be back next year, probably with just a couple of tweaks," Silver said. "Then beyond that, as we're talking to television partners, maybe figuring out exactly when the best time of year is to do it, maybe it will make sense to make some other modifications to the format, those are things we'll look at."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver arrives during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11, 2024.

Silver is also considering going back to Paris, first for the Olympics and then for additional NBA games the following season.

Vive La France:

With Paris slated to host the Olympics and No. 1 choice Victor Wembanyama leading France's largest representation on NBA rosters, the French market has grown in significance for the league.

In 2020, it held its inaugural regular-season match in the French city, and it appears that it will return the following year. Tony Parker, a former French star who played for the San Antonio Spurs, informed Commissioner Adam Silver that he had never been busier when he ran into him lately.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver arrives during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11, 2024.

"He's gone from event to event over the last several days and I said, 'You're going to be even busier in the Olympics and wait until we're back next year,'" Silver said. "That hasn't been confirmed yet, but we're very likely to be back next year and we're very excited about that."

Wembanyama is one of a record 14 French players on NBA teams this season. He recorded his first NBA triple-double on Wednesday at Detroit.

After playing on Sunday, the Nets and Cavaliers travelled to France for a single game. According to Silver, there might be more than one game at the next event.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver arrives during the Paris Game 2024 match between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 11, 2024.

"In terms of the efficiency, given the scope of the operation bringing two teams over here, we've had conversations with teams that, once they're here, would they potentially play a second game against each other before returning to the States?" Silver said. "And that's something we're looking at, potentially even for next season."

There has been no news on the league's TV discussions, Silver continued. He indicated that before the contracts expire after the upcoming season, there have been talks and that there will be an unspecified exclusive negotiating period with the current partners. “My sense is over the next month or so those conversations will become more intense as we focus on this exclusive negotiating period, and we’ll see whether we can get them done during that period or whether we end up having further discussions beyond that,” Silver said.