Hang it in the Louvre - Donovan Mitchell and his perfect Paris performance

In the fourth quarter, Donovan Mitchell scored twenty-one of his season-high forty-five points and pulled down twelve rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the struggling Brooklyn Nets 111-102 to seal the victory in the NBA's Global Games in Paris on Thursday.

As the Cavaliers' lead shrank from 26 points to just 10 in the final quarter, Mitchell took control of the game. He made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Cleveland win its ninth game in a row after missing eight of its first nine attempts.

Mitchell scored 40 points and recorded his fourth double-double of the year, making 15 of 30 of his shots. Along with his six assists, four thefts, and eleven successful free throws.

With 12 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks for Cleveland, former Brooklyn teammate Jarrett Allen recorded his ninth consecutive double-double. Caris LeVert added 21 points. With 12 points from Isaac Okoro, the Cavaliers responded to his 39 per cent shooting from the field by making 79.1 per cent (34 of 43) from the free-throw line.

The Nets were led by Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas, who each scored 26 points. Although they made 19 of Brooklyn's 20 free throws together, the pair only shot 15 of 39 from the field as the Nets shot 45.1 per cent.

With 20 points from Lonnie Walker IV and 13 and 11 rebounds from Nic Claxton, Brooklyn suffered its 12th defeat in 15 games.

With 12 points from Mitchell in the first quarter, the Cavaliers led 26–16 and restricted the Nets to 33.3 per cent shooting from the field. By halftime, the Cavs had increased their lead to 54-34.

Following a Bridges dunk with 31.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Cleveland led by 26 points early in the fourth quarter, and the Nets were down 78-60.

With 9:51 remaining, Claxton dunked to trim Cleveland's advantage to 80-70 while Mitchell was on the bench. Tristan Thompson objected to the centre's taunting after Claxton dunked. After walking over to give Claxton a push, Thompson was sent off the pitch, while Claxton received a taunting technical.

When Mitchell came back after the break, Cleveland's advantage was 91-77 with 5:53 remaining after he converted a technical free throw, two 3-pointers, and a layup to give him 30 points. With 4:51 remaining, Bridges made a three-point play to make the score 91-84. A little more than a minute later, Mitchell made two more triples for Cleveland to give them a 97-87 lead. With 71 seconds left, he made two free throws to seal the victory.