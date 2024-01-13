Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Warriors absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry, player to watch!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors continue their path this season after culminating the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal remains to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by incorporating players like Chris Paul and Dario Saric, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Draymond Green and Lester Quiñones. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 38 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and it is expected that they will fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek the NBA finals.
Bulls absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: Lonzo Ball.
DeMar DeRozan, player to watch!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls get there?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team and Lonzo Ball continues to be unavailable for the team, and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction. Those from Chicago have a great squad, including Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Coby White. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where is the game?
The United Center located in the city of Los Angeles will host this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the United Center, at 7 p.m.