Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

Watch out for this Jazz player
Larry Markkanen, power forward. Talented player from Finland, with 26 years old is playing his seventh season in the NBA, the Jazz star is proving his worth and now wants to avoid missing the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive season, currently the player adds: 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. A great player that uncovered a lot of expectation when he arrived to the Los Angeles team, the combination with Le-Bron James has already given one title to Lakers, however, injuries have prevented this player from being regular, for this season Davis has had an outstanding performance, having a better average than James, however his position is not ideal in the West, that is why they need to give wins to the team, Davis' numbers in the current season are: 25.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
All-Star Jazz Quintet
Collins, Markkanen, Fontecchio, Sexton, Dun.
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Reddish, Russell.
Face to face
Lakers and Jazz have a three-game series of which only one has been played, this game took place at the end of November and was a victory for the team from Los Angeles, on that occasion the difference between Lakers and Jazz was more than 30 points, now the moments could be different because Jazz will arrive with a winning streak, while Lakers comes from a painful loss to Suns.
Utah Jazz improves its numbers
Utah Jazz knows that this season has a lot to prove, a team that misses the Playoffs, is a team that has to make necessary changes to return to the competition, the clear example is Jazz, who last season did not perform at their best and that cost them to be out of any possibility to qualify, this season the team is not having the best results and that is leaving them in the 12th position with a record of 19-20, the numbers of several teams in the West are not being the best and this could be interesting for the end of the season, since the fight will be between those who arrive in the best moment and surely there will be surprises, Jazz is looking for a surprise, but for good, since they have just experienced what it is to be left out, Jazz has a positive streak in their recent games and hopes to continue this way when they receive Lakers at home.
Lakers sink in the West
Los Angeles Lakers, champion of the In-Season Torunament, is going through a critical moment in the season, after lifting the trophy of the new NBA tournament, the team seems to have run out of energy for the main competition, the team looks like they will repeat the history of the previous season where they ended up qualifying to the next round in the last duels of the season, the good momentum of Lakers gave them a title recently, showing that they are a competitive team, but their current situation places them in the 10th position with a 19-20 record, although their numbers are not so negative, they need to start pressuring the top teams and a team that can do it is Lakers, in their last duel, Phoenix Suns gave them a painful defeat, a team that has been doing a similar season, against Jazz looking for the victory is their obligation, but away from home it is complicated.
Duel at the bottom of the West
The NBA continues to advance and at this stage of the season there are already several surprises, the West is the conference where the fight for Playoffs is extensive, no doubt having the last champions, this conference has a lot of competition, as there is no clear favorite, the duel between Lakers and Jazz, is important, as both are falling behind in the standings and can hurt them at the close of the regular season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the Delta Center at 9:30 PM ET.