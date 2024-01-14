Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming
In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
two games against the Pelicans
Irving
"Next man up just means coming in with the same level of focus, as if someone was out there, if Luka was there, if D Live was there and was able to fulfill that role and do it at a high level," Irving said. "No excuses. So I'm off to a good start. I have no more excuses. With this team, whether Luka's in the lineup or not, I started with an aggressive mentality and an aggressive mindset." and lead the group that way, then let game management tell you what we need to do for ourselves again."
Without Doncic
The Mavs filed an injury report, including Exum (right plantar sprain) being ruled out along with Doncic. There are positive developments, including Dereck Lively II (left ankle sprain) and Maxi Kleber (dislocated right big toe) being upgraded to questionable after entering Thursday's game doubtful before being ruled out. Josh Green (illness) is questionable to play, while Grant Williams (right ankle sprain) is considered probable.
SITUATION IN THE STANDINGS!
Meanwhile, Houston have established themselves with a respectable record of 18 wins and 16 losses, 2.5 games behind the leaders. Although they're not at the top, they remain a formidable contender.
On the other hand, Memphis is struggling, with 13 wins and 23 losses, 8.5 games behind first place. And San Antonio, with just 5 wins in 35 games, find themselves at the bottom of the table, with a challenging season so far.
This season in the Southwest Conference promises more intense rivalries and exciting twists and turns as the teams fight for playoff positions.
Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks of the 2023/2024 season have shown a solid performance in the Western Conference, leading the Southwest Division with a record of 22 wins and 15 losses. Their numbers on the court make them stand out, with a shooting percentage of 47.3% (16th in the league) and 3-point percentage of 36.9% (14th in the league). Offensively, they score an average of 119 points per game (7th in the league), but are 23rd in total rebounds, with an average of 42.4 per game.
Luka Doncic leads the team in several statistics, with averages of 33.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Derek Lively II stands out in shooting percentage (72.3%) and also contributes an average of 7.6 rebounds per game. The team looks strong, with Doncic and other key players leading the way in different aspects of the game.
TIME AND PLACE!
The New Orleans Pelicans (23-15*) will face the Dallas Mavericks (23-16) in their third meeting of the season with the series tied at 1-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick.
The New Orleans Pelicans are currently leading the Southwest Division by half a game and are sitting comfortably in sixth place in the Western Conference. They've been playing some great basketball lately and have won six of their last seven games. With recent wins over the Timberwolves, Warriors and Kings, they are looking to establish themselves as a team to beat in the West.
Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Time: 8:30 pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil