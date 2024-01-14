Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024
Foto: Dallas Mavericks

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:30 AMan hour ago

When is Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

8:25 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming

 

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.

8:20 AMan hour ago

two games against the Pelicans

The Mavs will need to make the most of their upcoming two games against the Pelicans given how tight the Western Conference standings have become. With a 23-16 record, Dallas ranks seventh in the standings, trailing the sixth-ranked Pelicans by a half-game. 
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Irving

Irving emphasized being aggressive at the start of games, whether Doncic is in the lineup or not, but stressed the importance of having all his players back on the court when they can play again.

"Next man up just means coming in with the same level of focus, as if someone was out there, if Luka was there, if D Live was there and was able to fulfill that role and do it at a high level," Irving said. "No excuses. So I'm off to a good start. I have no more excuses. With this team, whether Luka's in the lineup or not, I started with an aggressive mentality and an aggressive mindset." and lead the group that way, then let game management tell you what we need to do for ourselves again."

8:10 AM2 hours ago

Without Doncic

When the Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, beginning a two-game mini-series, they will do so without Luka Doncic , who will remain sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. 

The Mavs filed an injury report, including Exum (right plantar sprain) being ruled out along with Doncic. There are positive developments, including Dereck Lively II (left ankle sprain) and Maxi Kleber (dislocated right big toe) being upgraded to questionable after entering Thursday's game doubtful before being ruled out. Josh Green (illness) is questionable to play, while Grant Williams (right ankle sprain) is considered probable.

8:05 AM2 hours ago

SITUATION IN THE STANDINGS!

In the NBA's hotly contested Southwest Conference, the current season has witnessed an exciting balance between the main contenders. Both Dallas and New Orleans have impressed with identical records of 22 wins and 15 losses, maintaining fierce competition for the top spot. Dallas, with its consistency, and New Orleans, showing resilience, have demonstrated remarkable performances so far, leaving fans eager for more clashes between these giants of the region.

Meanwhile, Houston have established themselves with a respectable record of 18 wins and 16 losses, 2.5 games behind the leaders. Although they're not at the top, they remain a formidable contender.

On the other hand, Memphis is struggling, with 13 wins and 23 losses, 8.5 games behind first place. And San Antonio, with just 5 wins in 35 games, find themselves at the bottom of the table, with a challenging season so far.

This season in the Southwest Conference promises more intense rivalries and exciting twists and turns as the teams fight for playoff positions.

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Pelicans

Coming off the back of seasons marked by injuries and a lot of broken expectations, the New Orleans Pelicans are starting to get a glimpse of the top of the NBA table and are having a very positive year, with their main focus being on getting a place in the playoffs. The Pelicans are in direct contention with the Mavericks, Kings, Thunder and Clippers for positions inside the qualifying zone for the final phase of the championship.

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-15*) will face the Dallas Mavericks (23-16) in their third meeting of the season with the series tied at 1-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently leading the Southwest Division by half a game and are sitting comfortably in sixth place in the Western Conference. They've been playing some great basketball lately and have won six of their last seven games. With recent wins over the Timberwolves, Warriors and Kings, they are looking to establish themselves as a team to beat in the West.

7:55 AM2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks currently trail New Orleans in the division and conference standings by just half a game. They have won four of their last five games and have a chance to gain an advantage over the Pelicans with the season series tied at one apiece. They'll be happy to welcome the home underdogs with an extra day's rest.

The Dallas Mavericks of the 2023/2024 season have shown a solid performance in the Western Conference, leading the Southwest Division with a record of 22 wins and 15 losses. Their numbers on the court make them stand out, with a shooting percentage of 47.3% (16th in the league) and 3-point percentage of 36.9% (14th in the league). Offensively, they score an average of 119 points per game (7th in the league), but are 23rd in total rebounds, with an average of 42.4 per game.

Luka Doncic leads the team in several statistics, with averages of 33.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Derek Lively II stands out in shooting percentage (72.3%) and also contributes an average of 7.6 rebounds per game. The team looks strong, with Doncic and other key players leading the way in different aspects of the game.

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

 

7:50 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans face off in a regular season NBA 2023/24 match. The match will take place this Saturday (13) at 10:30 pm (Brasília time) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

 The New Orleans Pelicans (23-15*) will face the Dallas Mavericks (23-16) in their third meeting of the season with the series tied at 1-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently leading the Southwest Division by half a game and are sitting comfortably in sixth place in the Western Conference. They've been playing some great basketball lately and have won six of their last seven games. With recent wins over the Timberwolves, Warriors and Kings, they are looking to establish themselves as a team to beat in the West.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Dallas Mavericks on one side. On the other side is the New Orleans Pelicans. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA