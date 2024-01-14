The Boston Celtics at Home: Record Breakers

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden on January 10, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Timberwolves 127-120 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The key to success in most sports leagues in the world is ensuring that you make home advantage count. Hearing thousands of your fans cheering you on is the biggest source of motivation any player or coach could ask for. The NBA is no different, with the compact venues that the teams play at being able to generate fantastic atmospheres across the league. One venue that is particularly known for this is TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, and this atmosphere has helped build something special.

The Boston Celtics currently hold the accolade of being the only unbeaten side in the NBA at home so far this season. They have managed to win all of the nineteen games that they have played at the Garden so far which sees them sit at the top of not only the Eastern Conference standings but also the entire NBA standings too. This also means that this Celtics team has set a new franchise record for their best-ever start to a season at home. The question is, what is the reason for their formidable form?

How is it happening?

One reason for this is the support the team receives at home. The Celtics have an average of 19,156 fans at each home game, meaning every game this season has been a sell-out as the capacity for basketball matches at the venue is the same as their average attendance. This combined with some of the loudest fans in the entire NBA make the Garden one of the toughest places to visit in the NBA.

The Celtics’ incredible run at home has seen them post a 125.9 offensive rating at home so far this season. In comparison, on the road, they have posted a rating of just 110.1 and have been defeated nine times. The sheer difference between their home and road form shows exactly how much playing at the Garden benefits the Celtics’ play.

Another key factor is the strength of their lineup this season compared to last season. The trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the off-season has left them with one of the best-starting fives in the NBA this season. Every player in their five averages over 12 points a game, with Holiday being the lowest at 12.9 and Jayson Tatum with the most with a brilliant 27.4 points per game.

Defense is always the key to success in any sport. The idea is that if you can prevent the other team from scoring then they will not be able to beat you. The Celtics' defensive record this season shows how important having a good defense is to be successful in the NBA. The Celtics have averaged 36.1 defensive rebounds per game (best in the NBA), 6.3 blocks (third in the NBA), and only 12.3 turnovers per game (seventh best in the NBA).

It is also well-known that players in the rotation tend to play better in less hostile environments. This means that players in the Celtics rotation such as Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser benefit from playing at the Garden. This is shown particularly by Pritchard this season. He has a +17 net rating when playing in the Garden but only +4.2 on the road. He also averages a 41.5% success rate from three-point shots at home but only 21.1% away from home.

Head Coach Joe Mazzulla has said many times that he simply wants to instill a winning mentality into his players, regardless of the location of their games. As much as this home form is impressive, this is something they need to implement into the postseason. In their playoff run last season, the Celtics went 5-6 at the Garden and were inevitably eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Miami Heat in a grueling Game Seven. Their postseason home form has meant they have had to face many Game Seven’s in their recent history.

The most successful teams in NBA history have made teams scared to visit their home grounds. The 1985/86 Celtics were notorious for this as they posted a 40-1 regular season home record which ultimately saw the team win the NBA Championship that year. They also followed this up with a 39-2 record at the Garden a year later, meaning that to this day they have the best two home record across a regular season in NBA history.

If the Celtics can translate this form into their playoff campaign, it could finally be their year to win a Championship after a 16-year wait. There is still a long way to go this season and a lot can change between now and the beginning of the playoffs but if they can maintain their fantastic standard of performance, it is hard to find a team who will be able to stop them this season.