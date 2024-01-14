NBA: Pacers 109 - 117 Nuggets, Stupendous starting five push Denver beyond Indiana

Michael Porter Jr.'s incredible shooting performance and an excellent showing from his fellow starters led Denver to their 28th win of the season.

The inevitable Nikola Jokic was a single assist away from a triple double, providing 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists despite being in foul trouble for most of the first half.

Denver's starters scored 106 of their 117 points on the night that Pacers' guard Bruce Brown received his 2023 championship ring from his former team.

Indiana showed the strength of their roster with three players coming off the bench to provide double digits in points in the absence of star man Tyrese Haliburton.

Story of the game

After four minutes, Jokic treated the Ball Arena to an uncharacteristic fast break dunk courtesy of an excellent pass from Aaron Gordon.

Obi Toppin gave the Pacers their first lead of the game after he drained a corner three with 37 seconds on the clock in the first.

However two made Reggie Jackson free throws meant the two sides went into the first break all tied up at 28-28.

Nikola Jokic throws it down on the fast break (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jamal Murray buried a three to give him 12 points with 7:40 until half time, with the game tied up once again.

Following a time out, Porter Jr. made a wide open three to tie him with Wilson Chandler for seventh all time in three point shooting for the Denver Nuggets and a few moments later, MPJ overtook Chandler with another stunning jump shot.

A few minutes later Kentavious Caldwell-Pope layed in a tough finish at the rim while being fouled and the guard made his free throw to give Denver a four point advantage.

The Pacers scored well during the run in to half time, but they turned the ball over six times in the second quarter, which was a contributing factor to them trailing 57-60 at half time.

Buddy Hield goes to the bucket (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Buddy Hield started the second half brightly, scoring 10 points in the opening two and a half minutes for Indiana.

With three minutes on the clock in the third Porter Jr. rattled his fifth three pointer of the night to put Denver up 75-81.

Two time MVP Jokic was putting in the work on the inside as he extended the Nuggets lead to eight with a tough hook shot with 1:45 remaining in the penultimate quarter.

The home team led 84-89 heading into the final quarter with Jokic on a 16 point, 10 rebound double double.

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just a few minutes into the fourth, DeAndre Jordan was ejected from the game following his second technical foul of the night with his side leading 91-95.

The officials were at the forefront of the action once again as a controversial call against the Nuggets was turned over following a successful challenge, meaning Murray's tough finish at the bucket counted to make the score 91-99.

With just under four on the clock, Porter Jr. continued to light up from beyond the arc, making his seventh three of the game to tie his season high.

MPJ pulling up from three point range (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Murray's turnaround midrange jumper dropped through the net with just under a minute to go, giving the Nuggets a ten point advantage.

The reigning champions closed out the win at 109-117 to claim their seventh consecutive win against the Pacers.