Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans match live on TV and online?
The match Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans?
This is the kickoff time for the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans game on January 15, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in New Orleans Pelicans
One of the most outstanding players in New Orleans Pelicans is Zion Williamson, the 23 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 30 points.
Key player in Dallas Mavericks
One of the players to watch out for in Dallas Mavericks is Kyrie Irving, the 31-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 44 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 14, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where New Orleans Pelicans managed to win by a score of 131 points against Dallas Mavericks' 110.
The player who scored the most points for the New Orleans Pelicans in that game was Brandon Ingram with 25, while the player who scored the most points for the Dallas Mavericks in that game was Kyrie Irving with 17.
History Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Dallas Mavericks, as of the last five games they have won three, while New Orleans Pelicans has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Dallas Mavericks who has scored 574 points against 566 of New Orleans Pelicans.
Actuality - New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans has had a good performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing 39 games, they managed to win 23 and lose 16.
Minnesota Timberwolves 106 - 117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 95 - 111 Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings 100 - 133 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors 105 - 141 New Orleans Pelicans
Denver Nuggets 125 - 113 New Orleans Pelicans
Actuality - Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks has had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 39 games, they have won 23 and lost 16.
Dallas Mavericks 126 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers
Dallas Mavericks 139 - 103 Portland Trail Blazers
Dallas Mavericks 115 - 108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks 103 - 120 Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks 128 - 124 New York Knicks
The match will be played at the American Airlines Center Stadium
The match between Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans will take place at the American Airlines Center Stadium in the city of Dallas (United States), this stadium is where the Dallas Mavericks team plays its home games, was built in 2001 and has a capacity for approximately 19,200 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
