Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the FedEx Forum. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 18 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Warriors absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Stephen Curry, player to watch!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors continue their path this season after culminating the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal remains to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by incorporating players like Chris Paul and Dario Saric, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Draymond Green and Lester Quiñones. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 38 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and it is expected that they will fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek the NBA finals.
Grizzlies absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jaren Jackson Jr., player to watch!
The Memphis guard is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's defensive leader and best defender of the year during the NBA regular season. With an average of 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, Jackson Kr. is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to show his full potential and be seen as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Marcus Smart and Santi Aldama is bringing fruit to a team that needs to find results no matter what.
How does the Grizzlies get there?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies finished with a streak of 51 wins and 31 losses to place themselves in second place in the West and get into the playoffs. However, in this instance, the team did not achieve the results that were expected after the bad news surrounding Ja Morant. The Lakers won the series 4-2 and finished with one of the Grizzlies' best seasons in recent years. For this season, the large core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with Marcus Smart to cover the departure of Dillon Brooks. In addition to this, the Grizzlies received the news that Steven Adams would miss the entire season due to a heel problem. of Achilles. Memphis is not doing well and with Ja Morant's NBA suspension and his current injury, the team has tried to correct it in any way possible but the results are not happening.
Where is the game?
The FedEx Forum located in the city of Los Angeles will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the FedEx Forum, at 6 p.m.