San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Getty Images

3:30 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks as well as the latest information that emerges from the State Farm Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:25 AMan hour ago

Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks game in the NBA?

If you want to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks game, you can follow it on television through NBA TV.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:20 AMan hour ago

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks in the NBA?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 4:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 3:30 p.m.

Brazil: 4:30 p.m.

Chile: 4:30 p.m.

Colombia: 2:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.

Spain: 9:30 p.m.

United States (New York): 3:30 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 12:30 p.m.

India: 1:30 a.m.

Japan: 4:30 hours

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

United Kingdom: 7:30 p.m.

3:15 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this Atlanta Hawks player

Trae Young, 25-year-old point guard. He is the second player with the best assist average at the moment, with 10.9 per game. In addition to 27.2 points and three rebounds per game. In his last game he played 36 minutes where he had two rebounds, 10 assists, 21 points, a block and a steal

 

3:10 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this San Antonio Spurs player

Victor Wembanyama, 2'24 meter French center. The young player, only 20 years old, has an average this season of 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and three assists per game. He did not play against the Chicago Bulls and is doubtful for this game. In his last game he had 26 points, 11 rebounds and an assist with two blocks

 

3:05 AM2 hours ago

News - Atlanta Hawks

They are coming off a 99-127 home loss against the Washington Wizards, who were much superior in every quarter, except the last one when they tied. A 24-41 run in the third quarter for the Washingtons left the game sealed. They have only won one of the last five duels they have played. They are eleventh in the Eastern Conference with 15 wins and 23 losses. They are just one win away from the play-in spots. While they are third in the southeast division.

 

Atlanta Hawks' last five games

Atlanta Hawks 99-127 Washington Wizards |January 14, 2024

Atlanta Hawks 108-126 Indiana Pacers | January 13, 2024

Atlanta Hawks 139-132 Philadelphia 76ers | January 11, 2024

Orlando Magic 117-110 Atlanta Hawks | January 8, 2024

Indiana Pacers 150-116 Atlanta Hawks | January 6, 2024

3:00 AM2 hours ago

News - San Antonio Spurs

They have just lost their last game against the Chicago Bulls 116-122 at home. From the first they went against the ropes after a bad first quarter. Even the Spurs took the lead in the fourth quarter, but ended up giving up. Of the last eight games they have lost six of them and only two they have won. They are last in the Western Conference with seven wins and 31 losses. They are three wins behind the Portland Trail Blazers, who are second to last. While they are the last in the southeast division.

 

San Antonio Spurs last 5 games

 

San Antonio Spurs 116-122 Chicago Bulls | January 14, 2024

San Antonio Spurs 135-99 Charlotte Hornets | January 13, 2024

Detroit Pistons 108-130 San Antonio Spurs | January 11, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115 San Antonio Spurs | January 7, 2024

San Antonio Spurs 121-125 Milwaukee Bucks | January 5, 2024

2:55 AM2 hours ago

Background

In four of the last three meetings between these two teams, the Atlanta Hawks have won. The last duel took place in the month of December where the Atlanta Hawks won after a tight score of 135-137. While in the month of March in San Antonio the victory was for the locals by 126-118 on the scoreboard 
2:50 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the State Farm Arena, a pavilion located in Atlanta, Georgia. This was inaugurated in September 1999 and has a capacity for 16,888 spectators.

 

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Match preview

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks will meet this Monday, January 15, 2024 in a game corresponding to the 2023-24 NBA regular season.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the game between San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
