Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. A great player that uncovered a lot of expectation when he arrived to the Los Angeles team, the combination with Le-Bron James has already given one title to Lakes, however, injuries have prevented this player from being regular, for this season Davis has had an outstanding performance, having a better average than James, however his position is not ideal in the West, that is why they need to give wins to the team, Davis' numbers in the current season are: 25.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Watch out for this Thunder player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 25 years old, is being the best player for the Thunder, currently the team is having one of the best seasons and can transcend much more, this player is fundamental for the team and his numbers are: 31.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists, that is why he is a key player for the team.
Lu steals it, Shai scores it ⚡️— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 14, 2024
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Reddish, Russell.
Thunder all-star quintet
Holmgren, Williams, Gilgeus-Alexander, Giddey, Dort.
Face to face
Lakers and Thunder face each other this season in a four-game series, the teams have met twice so far and the results have been a win for each team, Thunder took the first game with 23 points difference, for the second game Lakers took it with 9 points difference, for this third game a great show is expected.
Lakers in decline
Los Angeles Lakers are not having the best numbers after winning the In-Season Tournament, the tournament that was designed to give more competitiveness to the regular season in the NBA, it seems that it ended up affecting the level of the team, Lakers seemed to improve in a big way compared to last season, the team is in a complicated moment and is lagging behind in the West, currently they are located in the eleventh position with a record of 19-21, their last duel against Jazz was not a good result, as they took their second consecutive loss, now that they will receive one of the leaders of the conference, the team has chances to win because at home is where the team has had better results, the challenge for the team is to improve as soon as possible or it will be difficult to try to qualify in the last duels.
Thunder is a pleasant surprise
To excel in the NBA is very complicated, it takes years to develop a highly competitive team and to be a protagonist in the West is a major challenge, Thunder is certainly surprising its rivals and is revealing itself as a contender in the West, this conference is home to the last NBA champions, but the drastic change that this team has had has been surprising, last season they were in the tenth position with a 40-42 record, so they managed to get a place in the Play-In, a significant advance because they came from not qualifying the previous season, now it seems that they have found the right pieces to occupy the first places, the season is still long and can change drastically, but certainly if they continue like this and finish the season at a good level, they will become serious candidates for the title.
Contrasting duel in the West
The fight in the NBA Western Conference is increasingly intense, there is no clear favorite unlike the East, which means that the competition is very high, currently the positions are very close and a mistake can cost the position to anyone, the duel between Thunder and Lakers certainly seems a little uneven, as they have had a very different regular season between the two.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 PM ET.