Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren Opens Up About Areas of Improvement

Chet Holmgren's arrival into the league may have been postponed by a year due to an injury, but that doesn't take away from the knowledge the rookie gained from his first season as a pro with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite sitting out the entire 2022/23 season, the 21-year-old is demonstrating what he learned while being surrounded by NBA-caliber players and coaches during his year from the sidelines. Currently averaging nearly 18 points and 7 rebounds per game this season, Holmgren is a contender for the Rookie of the Year Award, competing alongside the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and the Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Room to improve

Despite his success in his first NBA season, there are multiple areas in which Holmgren can continue to develop. When VAVEL USA questioned the Thunder's Center about aspects of his game that need to develop, his response was full of accountability and showcased a maturity level that surpasses his age.

"There's a lot of things I can improve on. I have to be better on the offensive end. I need to maintain aggressiveness and discern where to position myself on the floor, particularly during critical moments in the game when things are tightening up.

I have to figure out how to create opportunities for my teammates and myself. Yes, there are lots of areas to improve on."

I asked OKC Thunder’s Center Chet Holmgren about the areas of his game that he needs to keep developing. His accountability as a rookie was great, and that’s why I believe he will be the face of the NBA in a few years. pic.twitter.com/xRlAycO5Mi — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardo_vhmx) January 16, 2024

Holmgren has faced challenges this season when matched against experienced frontcourt players like Anthony Davis. However, his acknowledgment of areas for improvement marks a step in the right direction. While still early in his career, there's no denying that with his skill set and maturity within OKC's system, Holmgren is destined to be a future superstar in the NBA.