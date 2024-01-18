Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information Vivint Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors match live on TV and online?
The match Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors?
This is the start time of the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game on January 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 18)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Golden State Warriors
One of the most key players in Golden State Warriors is Jonathan Kuminga, the 21 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
Key player at Utah Jazz
One of the players to watch out for in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 26-year-old Finnish-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 28, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 112 points against Utah Jazz's 107.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Jordan Poole with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Lauri Markkanen with 29.
History Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won three, while Utah Jazz has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who has scored 577 points against 562 of Utah Jazz.
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, as after playing 39 games, they managed to win 18 and lose 21.
Golden State Warriors 113 - 109 Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 118 - 133 Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors 105 - 141 New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls 131 - 140 Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks 129 - 118 Golden State Warriors
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been performing well in the current NBA season. After playing 41 games, they won 21 and lost 20.
Philadelphia 76ers 109 - 120 Utah Jazz
- Last five games
Milwaukee Bucks 116 - 132 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 124 - 111 Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz 145 - 113 Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz 132 - 125 Los Angeles Lakers
The match will be played at the Vivint Arena Stadium
The match between Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will take place at the Vivint Arena Stadium in Salt Lake City (United States), this stadium is where the Utah Jazz team plays its home games, it was built in 1991 and has a capacity for approximately 19,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.