How to watch Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?
The match Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time of the Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs game on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 21)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the most outstanding players in San Antonio Spurs is Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year-old French-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 27 points.
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the players to watch out for in Washington Wizards is Tyus Jones, the 27-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 24, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Washington Wizards managed to win by a score of 136 points against 124 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Corey Kispert with 26, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Keldon Johnson with 30.
History Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of San Antonio Spurs, as of the last five games they have won three, while Washington Wizards have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of San Antonio Spurs who have scored 577 points compared to 566 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a bad performance in the NBA season 2023-2024, after playing 40 games, they won seven and lost 33.
- Last five games
San Antonio Spurs 135 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs 116 - 122 Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks 109 - 99 San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics 117 - 98 San Antonio Spurs
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 39 games, they managed to win seven and lose 32.
- Last five games
Washington Wizards 128 - 136 Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers 112 - 104 Washington Wizards
Atlanta Hawks 99 - 127 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 117 - 129 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Capital One Arena Stadium
The match between Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Capital One Arena Stadium in the city of Washington (United States), this stadium is where the Washington Wizards team plays its home games, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 20,400 spectators.
