When is Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
WILL NOT TRAVEL WITH CLEVELAND TEAM

Garland was cleared for basketball activities earlier this week, but will likely miss at least four more games while he improves his physical conditioning in Cleveland. Unless Garland joins the team on the road trip later, his next chance to suit up will be on January 29 against the Clippers. Garland hasn't played since December 14, while recovering from a fractured jaw that prevented him from doing anything physical, so it's no surprise that Garland needs a few weeks before returning to action.
Over 228.5 points in the match

Although they don't have an above-average offense in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Atlanta Hawks' defense, one of the highest-scoring teams so far this season. However, the team from Georgia also tends to score a lot, which leads the extra guesser to choose the over/under market, where the Cavs-Hawks clash will end with more than 228 points on the final scoreboard.
Cleveland Cavaliers favorites to win the match

With their entire starting line-up available and playing at home, the Cleveland Cavaliers are favored to beat the Atlanta Hawks, who have won just two of their last six games (one of them against one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Wizards). That's why the final score market is tipped for a Cavs victory.
(17-23) Atlanta Hawks x Miami Heat (24-17)

Before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Miami Heat this Friday (19).

The Atlanta Hawks have won their last two games. They have taken tenth place in the East from the Brooklyn Nets. However, the team may be without Trae Young for the game. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat but remain in sixth place. Unlike the Hawks, the franchise has all its stars available. It can also count on the return of Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers will play this away game, they are highly motivated after 6 consecutive victories. One of the main reasons is the great performance of players such as Donovan Mitchell and Georges Niang, but above all the great performance they have had as a team, a factor that could be key for this victory.

Although the Atlanta Hawks were recently able to beat the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, they are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so every win from now on will be very important for their aspirations. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to climb positions in the aforementioned conference, as in recent days they have recorded a large number of victories in a row thanks to their great collective level.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to step up their game to secure a playoff spot, and Dejounte Murray was instrumental in hitting a last-second shot to secure the win over the Orlando Magic. The Hawks now have the chance to move up the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Miami Heat. Murray is having his best shooting season.

The Atlanta Hawks, despite the fact that they tend to have inconsistent scoring periods, still have the upper hand and two of the most unbalanced players in the Eastern Conference. We're talking about Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, two players who, if they can come together early on, could increase their team's chances of taking the lead in the first half.

TIME AND PLACE!

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks will play for the 42nd week of the 2023/24 NBA season, in a clash valid for the Eastern Conference - it's worth remembering that all the games in the tournament are also valid for the regular season. The match, which will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will start on Saturday (20) at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites for this match. In their last game, they faced the Boston Celtics and lost 116-107, despite a good game from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points.

Welcome to the Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Atlanta Hawks on one side. On the other side is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
