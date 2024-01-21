ADVERTISEMENT
When is Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming
WILL NOT TRAVEL WITH CLEVELAND TEAM
Over 228.5 points in the match
Cleveland Cavaliers favorites to win the match
(17-23) Atlanta Hawks x Miami Heat (24-17)
The Atlanta Hawks have won their last two games. They have taken tenth place in the East from the Brooklyn Nets. However, the team may be without Trae Young for the game. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat but remain in sixth place. Unlike the Hawks, the franchise has all its stars available. It can also count on the return of Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Although the Atlanta Hawks were recently able to beat the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, they are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so every win from now on will be very important for their aspirations. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to climb positions in the aforementioned conference, as in recent days they have recorded a large number of victories in a row thanks to their great collective level.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks, despite the fact that they tend to have inconsistent scoring periods, still have the upper hand and two of the most unbalanced players in the Eastern Conference. We're talking about Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, two players who, if they can come together early on, could increase their team's chances of taking the lead in the first half.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites for this match. In their last game, they faced the Boston Celtics and lost 116-107, despite a good game from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points.
The Cleveland Cavaliers come into this match as favorites. In their last match, they faced the Boston Celtics and lost 116-107, despite a good game from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points.
Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 7:30 pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil