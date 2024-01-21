Russell Westbrook led the Clippers to a sensational fourth quarter comeback, they went on a 22-0 run in the final 12.

LA outscored Brooklyn 41-15 in the fourth and they have Westbrook's endless energy off the bench to thank as he provided 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard (21 points) and James Harden (24 points, 10 assists) also had a huge part to play in the turnaround with the former hitting several clutch shots.

Mikal Bridges led the scoring for Brooklyn with 26 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

Story of the game

Bridges knocked down the first bucket after a matter of seconds, pulling up for an early three.

The effects of the Clippers' four day break seemed to show in the opening moments as Ty Lue's side started slowly and trailed by as many as 16 to nothing in the opening stages.

Following Brooklyn's early surge ahead, and with the introduction of Westbrook, LA caught stride and went on a 16-2 run and drew level with their opponents.

Terance Mann drives to the bucket (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Nets regained some distance and a Daniel Theis flush brought the hosts within three points as the score read 27-24 heading into the second.

Cam Thomas drained a heavily contested step back three to beat the shot clock and gave the Nets an eight point advantage with nine minutes until half time.

Clippers star Paul George claimed his first bucket just under five minutes into the second with a tough finish at the rim, but his side still trailed by double digits.

Back to back Brooklyn threes gave them another big advantage as they matched their largest lead in 16, as Jacque Vaughn's Nets showed their energy and confidence.

Cam Thomas celebrates in the second quarter (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Leonard dropped two consecutive dunks for his first two buckets of the game with a minute to go in the first half.

Brooklyn responded with a Bridges fast break jam to give the visitors a 12 point lead at the half.

While the Nets held a healthy lead, the Clippers were not lying down as they continued to respond to their opponents' advances and they cut the lead down to eight thanks to a Harden three halfway through the third.

James Harden looking focused against the Nets (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

With three minutes remaining in the third, Nic Claxton put Theis on a poster with a statement dunk.

Westbrook nailed an important corner three at the close of the third to cut the Nets' lead to 11 after they led by as many as 18.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 21, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

A minute into the fourth, Thomas fought off the heavy contest and foul to chuck up a tough mid range shot, converting the free throw.

The Clippers had the momentum and the energy was high in downtown LA as they continued to attack the Nets, trailing by nine with eight minutes to go.

All smiles from Russell Westbrook in LA (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With just under four on the clock, Westbrook found Norman Powell in the corner who found the net to bring the Clippers within a single point of the Nets.

Kawhi made a close range jumpshot to give his side the advantage and on the following possession, "the claw" nailed two free throws to give the Clips a three point lead.

The Clippers' momentum became simply unstoppable and a corner three from Leonard gave them a nine point lead with 30 seconds remaining.

Ty Lue's Clippers closed out the win following an outstanding fourth quarter comeback.