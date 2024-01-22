Rivalries in the NBA are not as prominent as they once were but there are still many players who elevate their game against certain opponents. This is often heightened by the media and offers a personal perspective into games which draws more attention.

The Lakers and Suns have had many physical altercations over the past few years with James at the forefront. In the 2021 play-offs, an intense 6 game battle between both teams laid the foundations for a rivalry which pushed LeBron to multiple outstanding performances.

In the opening game, James was pushed by Chris Paul whilst attempting to grab a rebound after his missed free throw. This sparked a scuffle between multiple players and forced security and officials to separate the altercation. Cameron Payne was pushed by Montrezl Harrell a few seconds after which added to the ferocity.

Anthony Davis set the tone in the second game by kicking Jae Crowder in the groin. This was due to an attempted three point jump shot where Davis lifted his leg in the opening minute. Only a few possessions later, Deandre Ayton elbowed Davis in the face after scrappy play in the paint. Crowder then shoved Dennis Schroder to the floor and was sent to the locker room.

There were many more incidents throughout the rest of the series that built up to future brilliant performances from James. The four time NBA champion only competed in one of the five games both sides had against each other in 2022. The Lakers lost every game that year despite LeBrons best efforts when he did compete. He scored an impressive 31 points and made six assists and seven rebounds even though the Suns dominated in a 140-111 victory.

This underwhelming record added to the power forwards motivation and he has helped Los Angeles improve drastically against Phoenix this season. In October, James scored 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes. Both sides faced each other again twice in the in-season tournament where LeBron scored a combined 63 points and made 17 assists and 19 rebounds.

In both games, he performed better than his tournament average which demonstrated the extra effort James put in. LeBron won most valuable player and averaged 26.4 points, 8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Another current rivalry in the NBA is between Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. The American guard mocked Doncic in game five of the play-offs. Booker fell to the floor and rolled around saying “that’s the Luka special” as the Suns cruised to a 110-80 victory.

In the following game, Doncic helped the Mavericks blow out the Suns with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. They then won the following game which knocked Booker’s side out of the tournament.

This battle continued in March when Doncic missed a lay-up to tie the game with a few seconds remaining. Booker pounced on this opportunity and exchanged words with the Slovenian. This caused a crowd of players to come together in a scuffle but the players were separated quickly.

Giannis and Harden have had a few run ins over the past few years. The rivalry started in the Greek centres rookie season when a few word were exchanged. This was when Harden was with a strong rocket side and brushed aside Antetokounmpo which was not forgotten.

In 2019, both players were fighting for the most valuable player award which raised tension between them. Giannis ended up winning the MVP award despite Harden’s incredible performances throughout the season. The American guard was not shy to voice his opinion in interviews.

Harden averaged an unbelievable 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in just over 36 minutes. Giannis also had a great season with 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo threw a ball at the former Rockets players face whilst attempting a pass and chose Kemba Walker over Harden in the NBA all-star game draft. This, combined with the media, has left both athletes with a rivalry that has continued to this day.

Future Rivalry- Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

With a few of the players mentioned being veterans in the league, a new rivalry is craved by fans. Wemby and Chet are currently battling for rookie of the year which could evolve into something more over the next few seasons.

Wembanyama has averaged 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in only 28.5 minutes. He is also leading the NBA in blocks ahead of Brook Lopez and Holmgren. Chet has also started strong with 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30 minutes of play time.

There has already been some controversy surrounding both players after Holmgren hit Wemby on the head attempting to grab a rebound. This led to a harsh tackle down the other end of the court and both teams ended up in a scuffle. There is no doubt that this could be the next big rivalry in the league.