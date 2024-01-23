ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Wells Fargo Center.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Spurs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Victor Wembanyama, player to watch!
The San Antonio center is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where it was eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. San Antonio's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. The arrival of Victor Wembayanma was one of the most anticipated for the team, who plan for him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be a very important player for this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Absences from the 76ers!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Joel Embiid, player to watch!
The Philadelphia center is presented as the Sixers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia center was named the MVP of the regular season and managed to get rid of that weight, however, that will be one of his goals for this campaign, looking to repeat. He will seek to form a lethal offense with Tyrese Maxey and with the arrival of Mo Bamba and Marcus Morris he will try to reduce his work on defense, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get there?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 54 wins and 28 losses to finish in third place in the Eastern Conference. Philly's season had great news with the regular season MVP award for Joel Embiid, however, this was not enough for the team to advance to the conference finals. The 76ers had a lot of problems during free agency due to problems between the board and James Harden, which ended with the point guard leaving for the Clippers. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit. Some names we found on the roster are Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. The The 76ers' goal is to fight again for a place in the Eastern Conference final and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and Embiid's connection with Tobias Harris and Turese Maxey will be fundamental for those led by Nick Nurse to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where is the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, at 7 p.m.