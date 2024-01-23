ADVERTISEMENT
JB Bickestaff!
JB Bickestaff, head coach of the Cavaliers, spoke before the game and, curiously, about another sport: the NFL. He praised Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: "It's tough when it ends the way it did, but when you sit back and think about all the things that happened to them, you talk about the injuries to Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, four starting quarterbacks - it would have been very [easy] for players to surrender [while playing] a sport that is grueling. Every possession is a physical possession, and it would be very easy to just say, 'You know what? We can't do it'. But they never did that. They kept finding a way to get wins and put themselves in a position to make the playoffs. Much credit to Kevin for him and his leadership in keeping the group together. And a brilliant mind to figure out what we need to do this week with this quarterback? And it wasn't something like, 'Oh, well, that happened, so now we can't do that. So from a coach's standpoint and a sports fan's standpoint, I admire what those guys did there and I have a lot of appreciation for their ability to overcome and work things out. You've heard all the noise: 'It's over, it's this, that and whatever'. But they never heard that. They kept fighting, kept working hard and made the playoffs, which is not easy to do. Evan and Darius are recovering. They're both taking steps in the right direction. Obviously, different injuries allow them to do different things, but they're making progress, which looks positive".
Injury Report: Magic
Meanwhile, the Magic will be without Gary Harris, who is injured.
Injury Report: Cavs
For the match the Cavaliers will be without Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome, all injured, as well as Caris LeVert listed as questionable.
Eastern Conference: Magic
In the same Conference, the Magic are in eighth place with 22 wins and 20 losses, just behind the Pacers. In addition, the Magic are above the Bulls, who have 21 wins and 23 losses, the Hawks, with 18 wins and 24 losses, the Nets, who have 17 wins and 25 losses, the Raprtos, with 16 wins and 27 losses, the Hornets, with nine wins and 31 losses, the Wizards, with seven wins and 34 losses, and the Pistons, with four wins and 38 losses.
Eastern Conference: Cavs
The Cavaliers are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with 25 wins and 15 losses, behind the Celtics, with 32 wins and 10 losses, the Bucks, who have 29 wins and 13 losses, and the 76ers, with 28 wins and 13 losses, and above the Knicks, who have 26 wins and 17 losses, the Heat and the Pacers, both with 24 wins and 18 losses.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the game on the back of five straight wins. On Sunday (7), 117-115, they beat the Spurs. On Thursday (11), they beat the Nets 111-102, and on Monday (15) they beat the Bulls 109-91. On Wednesday (17), by 135-95, they beat the Bucks and on Sunday (21), by 116-95, they beat the Hawks.
Last Matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic come into this match with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Saturday (13), by 112 to 100, the defeat came against the Thunder. On Monday (15), by 98-94, the win came against the Knicks. On Wednesday (17), by 106-104, the defeat came against the Hawks. On Friday (19), by 124-109, the defeat came against the 76ers and, finally, on Sunday (21), by 105-87, the victory came against the Heat.
