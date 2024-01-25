ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live on TV and online?
The match Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
This is the kickoff time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on January 24, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 25)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the most outstanding players in Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell, the 27-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 25 points.
Key player at Milwaukee Bucks
One of the players to watch out for in Milwaukee Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 29-year-old Greek-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was on January 17, 2024 in the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win by a score of 135 points against 95 for Milwaukee Bucks.
The player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Georges Niang with 33, while the player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Damian Lillard with 17.
History Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Milwaukee Bucks have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers who have scored 578 points against 536 Milwaukee Bucks.
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers has had a good performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing 41 games, they won 26 and lost 15.
Cleveland Cavaliers 111 - 102 Brooklyn Nets
- Last five games
Cleveland Cavaliers 109 - 91 Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers 135 - 95 Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks 95 - 116 Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic 99 - 126 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 43 games, they won 30 and lost 13.
Milwaukee Bucks 129 - 118 Golden State Warriors
- Last five games
Milwaukee Bucks 143 - 142 Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers 135 - 95 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 135 - 141 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 113 - 122 Milwaukee Bucks
The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum Stadium
The match between Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place at Fiserv Forum Stadium in the city of Milwaukee (United States), said Stadium is where the Milwaukee Bucks Team plays its home games, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.