If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, point guard. Currently, one of the best players in the NBA with only 24 years old, his arrival to the NBA has been one of the great successes of the Mavericks, this because internationally the team became popular with the arrival of the Slovenian, the player averages 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists, the player is essential for Mavericks and when he is on the court, the victory is more likely.
Watch out for this Suns player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality cannot be questioned, although his performance with other teams in his career has been low, the controversies are behind him and now he is focused on what he does best, Durant's numbers are: 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists, having him available will always be dangerous for the opponent and a big plus for his teammates.
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Suns All-Star Team
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Face to face
Suns and Mavericks are two very similar teams, both have young players who are going through their best moment and this has given them the prominence in the NBA, these two teams faced each other on Christmas leaving a result in favor of Mavericks with a score of 128-114, now in the second game of three in the series, the victory is a must for both, as they are very close to each other in the standings.
Mavericks can't find their best form
Dallas Mavericks has one of the best teams in the NBA, undoubtedly the growth of this team in recent years has been great, with Doncic leading the team, Dallas has been put on the map to be considered as contenders for the NBA title, but their record of the previous season marks that they are not as powerful as you think, Mavericks could not qualify for the Playoffs last season, That was unexpected, as they had had a great regular season and in the end the team slowed down until they were out, for this season, Mavericks did not need much to not make the mistakes of the past, in the current season, the team has not been the most dominant, but it is in their hands to place themselves in a better place, they currently have a record of 24-1, which places them as eighth in the conference.
Suns near the top
Phoenix Suns is a consistent team in recent seasons, their only goal is to win the NBA title, but this has been denied by multiple circumstances, the team has three consecutive seasons qualifying for the Playoffs in the top four places, a team so consistent would have to learn from their mistakes to reach their goal, but it seems that injuries have been the main problem of the team, At the end of the regular season, the team has been exhausted and has not been able to compete at one hundred percent, for this season the team has a larger roster that will help them to be better rested, so far their season has had ups and downs, but currently they are in their best shape and very close to return to the first four places, thanks to their good winning streak, the duel against Mavericks is important and one of the best in the NBA.
The fight in the West is over
The Western conference is once again delivering a great season, this is due to the fact that its teams are fighting for a better place and, therefore, the difference is being minimal between one and the other, the Suns and Mavericks meeting is the perfect example, one in fifth and the other in eighth, they are very close to even their record, that's where the Mavericks home game becomes more interesting.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 PM ET.