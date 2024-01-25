ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score
The priority for San Antonio is to achieve favorable results and this will be an opportunity to do so at home, but they face the second best team in the Western Conference, which comes into this matchup after three consecutive victories (most recently in a heartbreaker against the Trail Blazers). Do not miss a detail of the match San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [24, January, 2024]
USA Time: 9:30 pm (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [CBS]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA Game Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder History
The Spurs and Thunder have met 185 times in the regular season, leaving a record of 100 wins for the Texas team, while the Oklahoma Thunder have won 85 times.
The last time the two teams met was on November 14, 2023, when Mark Daigneault's team won 123-87 in what was a very open game.
Absence Report / Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder arrives with the absence of Olivier Sarr (C).
Absence Report / Spurs
San Antonio Spurs is missing Sidy Cissoko (G), Tre Jones (BA) and Charles Bassey (C).
Thunder Last lineup
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Josh Giddey
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Chet Holmgren
Spurs Last lineup
- Julian Champagnie
- Tre Jones
- Devin Vassell
- Jeremy Sochan
- Víctor Wembanyama
How are the Oklahoma City Thunder doing?
Not surprisingly, the Thunder are second in the NBA's Western Conference, with 29 wins and 13 losses (-690 percentage), being just one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (leaders of the West). These results have been thanks to the momentum of 25-year-old Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as youngsters Jalen Williams and Holgrem.
How are the San Antonio Spurs doing?
The San Antonio Spurs have not had their best season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference, with only 8 wins and 34 losses (with a percentage of .186) only above the worst team in the NBA, the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons that belong to the NBA's Eastern Conference.
The match will be played at the Frost Bank Center
The Frost Bank Center is a sports pavilion located in the city of San Antonio, Texas, in the United States.
This site opened its doors in November 2002 and is the main entertainment venue in South Texas, the Frost Bank Center was built thanks to the initiatives of a public-private company of Bexar County.
It has a capacity of 18,500 spectators for basketball games, reducing to 13,000 for ice hockey games. It is also used for other types of events (concerts and conventions), allowing the entrance of 19,000 people.
As part of its renovations, the Frost Bank Center included new seating throughout the stadium, along with infrastructure and technology improvements, which included the installation of high-definition televisions, a new audio system and improved Wi-Fi capabilities that help create and enhance the most immersive fan experience.
In addition to the San Antonio Spurs, the San Antonio Stars of the WNBA, as well as the San Antonio Rampage ice hockey team of the AHL, also play.
This site opened its doors in November 2002 and is the main entertainment venue in South Texas, the Frost Bank Center was built thanks to the initiatives of a public-private company of Bexar County.
It has a capacity of 18,500 spectators for basketball games, reducing to 13,000 for ice hockey games. It is also used for other types of events (concerts and conventions), allowing the entrance of 19,000 people.
As part of its renovations, the Frost Bank Center included new seating throughout the stadium, along with infrastructure and technology improvements, which included the installation of high-definition televisions, a new audio system and improved Wi-Fi capabilities that help create and enhance the most immersive fan experience.
In addition to the San Antonio Spurs, the San Antonio Stars of the WNBA, as well as the San Antonio Rampage ice hockey team of the AHL, also play.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
The priority for San Antonio is to achieve favorable results and this will be an opportunity to do so at home, but they face the second best team in the Western Conference, which comes into this matchup after three consecutive victories (most recently in a heartbreaker against the Trail Blazers).