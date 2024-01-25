Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic scored 34 points, and guard Jalen Duren's very late dunk helped secure a 113-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The win saw the Pistons' record rise to five wins for the campaign so far and helped them break their streak of three successive defeats since their victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets were in control going into the fourth quarter with a 92-89 lead thanks to a solid performance from rookie forward Brandon Miller.

Miller scored 23 points, notched seven rebounds and recorded four assists.

The 21-year-old was drafted in 2023 by the Hornets as the second pick, just behind Victor Wembanyama.

Before joining Charlotte, the forward played for Alabama Crimson Tide at college level.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 24: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 24, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hornets centre Nick Richards notched 21 points and recorded 10 rebounds in the match.

Despite their efforts, the Hornets crumbled to a shocking collapse in the fourth quarter as they conceded 24 points while only scoring 14.

In the final minute of the game, Duren put Detroit further ahead of their opponents with his dunk.

However, star player LaMelo Ball thought he brought Charlotte back into reaching distance of the game with a two-point basket before a foul was given against him.

That foul decision was ultimately the final dagger for the Hornets and saw them fall to their 32nd loss of the campaign

Although Detroit totalled fewer rebounds than Charlotte and had the same three-point conversion rate as their opponents, they did have a better field goal conversion rate, scoring 50% of them.

Bogdanovic had a fantastic game for the Pistons after tallying 34 points, recording four rebounds and notching four assists throughout the game.

His and Duren's performance helped their team end the game on a 13-2 run, which played a significant role in securing the victory.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 24: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons dunks next to Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on January 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite the win not helping Detroit rise from rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, it should provide the team with some much-needed confidence for their upcoming fixtures.

On the other hand, the disappointing defeat will be a wake-up call for the Hornets as they traded consistent performer Terry Rozier on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat swapped veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick for the Hornets guard.

Charlotte will again turn to the NBA draft to build their team around star pieces like Miller and LaMelo Ball.

UP NEXT FOR THE PISTONS:

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards (Saturday 27th January)

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday 28th January)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons (Thursday 1st February)

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers (Saturday 3rd February)

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic (Sunday 4th February)

UP NEXT FOR THE HORNETS:

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets (Saturday 27th January)

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz (Sunday 28th January)

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks (Tuesday 30th January)

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls (Thursday 1st February)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets (Saturday 3rd February)